Jack of all trades Hudson happy to put Bray Wanderers team before himself

He is a Jack of all trades but ideally; wants to be a master of one. His next appearance will be his 50th in a Bray Wanderers shirt and although Jack Hudson wants to ply his trade at the heart of the Seagulls defence; he is happy to put the team before himself.

Hudson has played all across the back four this season and will continue to do so if asked. With 18 involvements in 2023, Hudson is one of the most used members of Ian Ryan’s squad and is loving his football as much as ever.

“It’s been a tough season but enjoyable. We started well and obviously results were up and down but we’re back enjoying it after the break and I think everyone needed the break. Now, we’re just looking forward to the next few games.

“Centre-back is the position that I want to play in but if Ryaner (Ian Ryan) wants me to play somewhere, then I’ll say yeah and do a job there. The boys are working hard and we just need to keep on improving and getting results now. That has to be our main focus.”

One disappointment for the 23-year old has been a lack of clean sheets. He is confident that they can improve on that element ahead of the potential play-offs where he believes Bray have a fine chance of progressing.

“As defenders, we need to demand more out of each other. We talk about it in training a lot but it’s a real focus for the second part of the season that we need to improve on.

“We have to believe in each other and we do. You can see that in the big games this season; we can put it up to the Galways and Waterfords but as Ryaner said; we need to do it against everyone else and be picking up results instead of drawing.”

As one of the few Bray players re-signed from the 2022 squad, there was a lot of new faces for Hudson to deal with this campaign. One familiar face was the addition of former Cabo and UCD midfielder Ryan Hannon to the coaching staff. Hudson is Hannon’s personal taxi driver; bringing him to and from training each day but despite the added mileage, Hudson says he is a welcome addition to the club.

“He’s a good lad. I’ve known him years now and we’re good mates. He got in touch there (with the club) a while ago and he’s really helping the lads; he’s giving us individual clips and stuff so it’s making a difference and it’s good to have him around.”