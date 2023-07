Ian Ryan’s says he will not accept the performance delivered by Bray Wanderers against Wexford FC

“The only time we looked half okay was for about 10 minutes when we were 10 against 11 but that’s easy – that’s what cowards do because there’s no pressure”

Ian Ryan says that he could change the entire starting Bray Wanderers 11 for next week and nobody would have an issue.

Daniel Gorman Bray People Today at 15:59