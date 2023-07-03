Ian Ryan says Bray Wanderers need to cut out silly mistakes

He may sound like a broken record but Ian Ryan believes that his side can make sweet music if they eliminate silly mistakes.

Bray Wanderers were once again ruing what might have been after ceding an early lead and then being unable to grab a winner at Markets Field.

Stephen McGuinness rushed from his goal and was lobbed by Enda Curran for Treaty United’s equaliser and Ryan, a former defender himself, has been left mulling over opportunities lost many times this season.

“Disappointed is right”, Ryan reflected. “It’s probably the same pattern that it’s been the whole year; start well, score when we needed to score and then probably should score more or dominate the game but instead we gift wrap a goal for the other team and give them a way back into the game.

“It’s frustrating to do that because we had complete control of what was going on but we have a habit of doing that at the minute.

“It’s not even a (problem from a) structural point of view, we literally just gift goals and individual errors cost us.

“I don’t know if it’s a concentration issue because we seem to control most games but then we cough up an easy chance so it’s definitely something that we need to improve and we’ll look to address.

“We probably had most of the ball but we didn’t do enough.

“We looked threatening at times and failed to pull the trigger or we lacked a final pass or composure.

“We did have a lot of half chances but Luka’s one at the end probably sums it up.

“But overall, we’re disappointed. We feel we’ve left two points there but there’ll be plenty of teams leaving points down there; it’s a difficult place to go.”

When Curran lifted the ball over McGuinness, it was not the first time this campaign that a Bray shot-stopper has had to stand and watch as a ball sailed to the net with them stranded.

Alex Moody was humbled from nearly 40 yards out against Athlone Town also when his clearance fell to a Town player. But Ryan insists that those incidents were borne out of decision in the match as opposed to a pre-planned tactic.

“I don’t think it’s a designed role for people to do that; that’s just the way the game develops. We control games and when you control games, you’re in the opposition half or high up your own half and then that’s just a natural progression for our ‘keeper to be there.

“But both the goals you’ve mentioned are two individual errors that both lads know themselves and don’t need to be told.”

Ryan will hope that Moody or McGuinness leave the mistakes at home on Friday.

The Seagulls travel to Ballybofey to take on a new-look Finn Harps and Ryan is wary of facing Dave Rogers’ charges as it’s hard to prepare when you don’t know what you’re up against.

“It’s a really important couple of weeks. We’ve Harps on Friday - a game that we’re looking to win because we need to pick up wins from the clubs that are around us or are chasing us down.

“So we want to be beating them but there’s also an unpredictable nature on Friday because Harps have announced that they’ve signed four or five bodies already so we’ll be going into it somewhat unknown as well.”