Ian Ryan says Bray Wanderers ‘can go up a couple of more gears’ following draw with Galway

“It’s the consistency and the application that gets us there”

Bray Wanderers boss Ian Ryan said his side are capable of going up a few gears following the draw with Galway at the Carlisle.

Thanks to Friday’s draw with Galway United, Bray Wanderers have now taken points off all of their First Division rivals in 2023. It comes as no surprise to Ian Ryan who firmly believes that his team are a match for anyone on their day.

Following the stalemate at the Carlisle Grounds, the Tribesmen failed to win for just the second time this season. Seagulls fans would have gobbled up a point before kick-off but the fact that Galway were reduced to 10 men early in the second period puts a different spin on it.

“Beforehand, with the way they’re going – 15 (wins) out of 16 – you probably would take the point although I hate saying that”, Ryan admitted. “But then the circumstances change the game. I thought we were really good when we were 0-1 down.

“I think the draw was the minimum that we should get out of the game; we probably should have nicked it. We’d lots of possession although we didn’t probably carve them open as much as we would have liked but we could have nicked it at the same time.”

Chris Lyons won and converted the penalty. The 30-year-old was starved of possession in the first period, but his contribution was invaluable, and his manager was banking on the postman delivering.

“Chris is really good at using his body and that’s why we thought he’d be effective tonight. He’s missed a bit with injuries but he’s really good at moving his body and particularly against the style of players that they have that are big and powerful and aggressive. We thought Chris would be more effective rather than Ben (Feeney) who’d they probably enjoy playing against through the middle. Ben was effective with his pace out wide too as was Callum (Thompson).”

Having tamed the runaway league leaders, Ryan now has more weight to his argument that his side can go toe-to-toe with all their divisional foes.

“That’s what I said to the lads in there. Galway are absolutely cruising and winning every week, but you wouldn’t know if you were a neutral coming to that game tonight. If anything, you might say Bray are a better team.

“For us, going into the second half of the year, we need to take that belief that we can go and beat anyone in the league, and I think that we have a lot more to give. I think we can go up a couple of more gears but again it’s the consistency and the application that gets us there.”

Ryan will celebrate his 36th birthday on Friday with a trip to the RSC to tangle with second-placed Waterford FC. Will it be a good way to celebrate his big day?

“I’ll tell you at about 10 o’clock! We’ll go down there (with our heads up). It’s been a big week for us.

“If we can remain where we are as a minimum and keep a little bit of distance between us and the chasing pack; that would be ideal and we’re together a long time – or it seems like a long time when it’s four times a week – and it will do us good mentally and physically to just tune out for a week and then get back on the horse.”