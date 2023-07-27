Heartbreak for Louise Quinn and Áine O’Gorman as Ireland’s World Cup journey ended by defeat to Canada

Vera Pauw’s side face Nigeria in their final game on Monday next

Blessington's Louise Quinn is consoled by her mother, Jacinta, after Ireland's defeat to Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match.

Blessington's Louise Quinn salutes the Irish supporters after Ireland's defeat to Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Enniskerry's Áine O'Gorman walks out onto the pitch before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The Republic of Ireland team, back row, from left, Áine O'Gorman, Kyra Carusa, Louise Quinn, Courtney Brosnan, Megan Connolly, Niamh Fahey, Ruesha Littlejohn with, front, from left, Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Lucy Quinn and Sinead Farrelly before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Republic of Ireland players, from left, Katie McCabe, Courtney Brosnan, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O'Sullivan, Áine O'Gorman, Lucy Quinn, Sinead Farrelly and Kyra Carusa stand for the playing of the National Anthem before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Blessington’s Louise Quinn and Enniskerry’s Aine O’Gorman watched their World Cup ambitions get washed away when Ireland lost out to Canada in a rainy Perth on Wednesday.

Having not featured in the game against Australia, O’Gorman was called upon as a late replacement for the injured Heather Payne, and for 65 minutes the Enniskerry woman worked herself to the bone.

By taking her place in that starting 11, Áine becomes the first man or woman representing a League of Ireland club to start a World Cup match, a proud moment for the versatile Shamrock Rovers player.

Pat Quinn consoles his daughter, Louise, after Ireland fell to Canada in Perth on Wednesday.

Despite taking an early lead with an early Katie McCabe goal direct from a corner, Vera Pauw’s side were hit hard when Megan Connolly diverted a dangerous Julia Grosso cross beyond Courtney Brosnan’s right hand with just 25 seconds left of a scheduled five minutes of injury time in the opening half.

Ireland had been the better side over that opening period but had failed to increase their lead despite a number of half or definite chances, and when the ball ended up in the back of the net just before the break, you felt that there was a slippery slope to climb on a wet night in Western Australia.

Canada sent the vastly experienced Shelina Zadorsky, Sophie Schmidt and Christine Sinclair into the fray after the break while Ireland introduced Abbie Larkin for Lucy Quinn.

O’Gorman was replaced by Marissa Sheva after 57 minutes, and after 65 minutes Vera Pauw unleashed a triple substitution of Lily Agg for Ruesha Littlejohn, Amber Barrett for Kyra Carusa and Izzy Atkinson for Farrelly.

But the Canadians were much improved in the second half with Jordyn Huitema causing all sorts of problems including an early effort at goal which Brosnan saved superbly.

Louise Quinn is consoled by her sister Viv at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Then disaster struck. Ashley Lawrence and Quinn combined on the left, the latter finally finding the passing range, squeezing a beautiful delivery into the path of Adriana Leon who, despite McCabe’s breath, cushioned the pass and neatly finished in one graceful movement.

Ireland battled hard and true to the very last seconds of this game, with Louise Quinn pushed forward as they desperately hunted for an equaliser.

Alas, it wasn’t to be. Utter heartbreak followed the final whistle. They have one remaining game left to play, against Nigeria on Monday.

A win there would take the raw edge of this defeat given that victory seemed well within their grasp at times if they could just have finished one move.

Canada: Kailen Sheridan; Jayde Riviere, Kadeisha Buchanan (Shelina Zadorsky 46), Vanessa Gilles, Ashley Lawrence; Quinn, Julia Grosso (Christine Sinclair 46); Adriana Leon (Cloe Lacasse 57), Jessie Fleming, Jordyn Huitema; Evelyn Viens (Sophie Schmidt 46).

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Áine O'Gorman (Marissa Sheva 57), Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe (capt); Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg 65), Denise O’Sullivan; Lucy Quinn (Abbie Larkin 46), Sinead Farrelly (Izzy Atkinson 65); Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 65).

Referee: Laura Fortunato (Argentina)