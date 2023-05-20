Groome and Feeney on target as Bray Wanderers see off game Kerry FC

Consecutive league wins for the Seagulls for the second time this season

Bray Wanderers 2

Bray Wanderers came, they saw, and they conquered on their first ever visit to Mounthawk Park. It was far from a vintage performance from the Seagulls, but they got over the line against a game Kerry FC outfit courtesy of second-half strikes from Harry Groome and Ben Feeney. The visitors were nowhere near their best. Three more points though will have eased the gruelling four-hour return home from the Kingdom to the Garden County. It is just the second time this season that Bray have strung together consecutive league victories, and, on both occasions, it was Billy Dennehy’s side that Ian Ryan’s charges overcame to make it successive triumphs. Ryan made three changes from the side that bested Finn Harps. Max Murphy returned from suspension, with Dave Webster and Darren Craven also coming into the starting XI at the expense of Jack Hudson, Eoin Farrell and Guillermo Almirall (injured). Despite their relatively sluggish 90 minutes, the Co. Wicklow club were nearly ahead inside 15 seconds. They went straight from the jugular from the kick-off. It looked like they’d lost possession but immediately regained it and Feeney slipped Ger Shortt in down the left, but the pacey attacker dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Ben Feeney of Bray Wanderers in action against Cian Barrett of Kerry FC. — © SPORTSFILE

Although Kerry will be pleased with their competitiveness, they never really troubled Alex Moody either. Long-throws from Samuel Aladesanusi seemed to be their biggest threat and such missile into the box on 16 minutes saw Ryan Kelliher get a glancing header to it, but Moody clutched it at his near post. Set-pieces are generally a favoured weapon in Bray’s artillery. Max Murphy swung one in in the 18th minute which Feeney was unable to force home at the back post. As Bray’s positive start fizzled out, you could see that the hosts were growing in confidence. Wanderers simply didn’t seem to be able to impose themselves on their inferior opponents. Another flag kick led to Bray’s next opportunity. This time, it was too deep for the sea of bodies in the middle, but Dane Massey retrieved it. His vicious cross/shot had to be beaten away by Aaron O’Sullivan.

Kerry fired back when Sean McGrath won the ball in midfield and chipped in behind for Kelliher to chase. He got to it and held it up before returning it to McGrath who drilled over from 14 yards. Despite the miss, it rallied the home crowd and chants of “Kerry, Kerry, Kerry” began to ring out. A partisan support for Kerry was the last thing Ian Ryan would have wanted in the second period, but Harry Groome quickly softened their cough as he broke the deadlock on 51 minutes. Darren Craven ran onto a Ger Shortt pass down the right and Aaron O’Sullivan palmed his cross away, but it sat up perfectly for the in-rushing Groome who spanked home his second strike in as many games. Wanderers raided down the right again two minutes later and almost struck gold again. Max Murphy hared into the acres of space in front of him and Luka Lovic fed him the ball. He chipped into the middle to Feeney. His initial effort was blocked and then he was denied by O’Sullivan at the second attempt.

Harry Groome of Bray Wanderers in action against Cian Barrett of Kerry FC. — © SPORTSFILE

Feeney did get the better of O’Sullivan on 69 minutes. The ball was floated in from the left flank and Dane Massey rose highest to nod it on. From almost point-blank range, Feeney applied the finishing touch, but his celebrations were cut short as referee Kevin O’Sullivan penalised Massey for a push. Bray were managing the game very well by this point and had completely stemmed any flow Kerry tried to build up. And any hope Kerry might have had of snatching a point was extinguished with nine minutes left on the clock. A Kerry defender was adjudged to have handled in the area and Feeney stepped up to send O’Sullivan the wrong way and join Cole Omorehiomwan at the top of the goalscoring ranks with five apiece. Omorehiomwan might have got his nose back in front in the race for the golden boot in the dying seconds when he sent a header goalwards, but Kerry captain Kevin Williams denied him as he headed off the line. Kerry FC: Aaron O’Sullivan; Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Togor Silong, Robert Vasiu; Ronan Teehan, Cian Barrett, Nathan Gleeson; Sean McGrath, Ryan Kelliher, Leonardo Gaxha. Subs: Graham O’Reilly for Teehan (71); Kennedy Amechi for Gleeson (71); Stephen McCarthy for McGrath (77). Not used: Callan Scully, Alex Ainscough, Matthew Keane, Cianan Cooney. Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dave Webster, Dane Massey; Darren Craven, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Ger Shortt, Conor Davis, Ben Feeney. Subs: Callum Thompson for Davis (67); Jack Hudson for Webster (67); Eoin Farrell for Craven (75); Conor Knight for Shortt (85); Len O’Sullivan for Massey (85). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Lorcan Fitzgerald. Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan. Venue: Mounthawk Park, Kerry.