Glencormac United crowned kings after entertaining encounter with Roundwood!

Local rivals battle it out in U12 B Trophy decider

The Roundwood AFC team who took on Glencormac in the Under-12 B football final at Celtic Park, Arklow.

Brian Kavanagh presents Glencormac captain Eoin Dunne with the Under-12 B trophy after his side defeated Roundwood at Celtic Park, Arklow.

The Glencormac United Under-12 team who defeated Roundwood in the Under-12 B final at Celtic Park, Arklow.

Roundwood FC 2

Two local rivals went head-to-head at Celtic Park on Saturday in the WDSL Under-12 B Trophy final at Celtic Park in Arklow and it’s safe to say that the hype certainly lived up to expectations in this one.

The game was played the way it should be, with both sides keen to play attacking free-flowing football when possible.

Getting the ball into the box early seemed to be both sides aims, leading to an exciting clash for all the onlookers.

With Glencormac losing to Roundwood 3-1 and 4-2 in recent times, the games were always close and once again, it was a tight contest on Saturday.

Calum Farrell gave the Glens an early lead after some great work by Harry Martin which settled the nerves.

Skipper Eoin Dunne played a captain’s role and calmly slotted away a second goal for the Glens following some great teamwork.

Roundwood rallied and pulled one back just before half-time, Reuben Glavin-Foy finishing smartly after Glencormac failed to clear a corner.

Oscar Toole almost leveled minutes later, a chance Roundwood were left to rue, as Glencormac added a third 10 minutes into the second half.

Freddie Martin played a super ball to Sean Levins whose first attempt was saved and rebounded back and, somehow, Sean finished it from an impossible angle to make it 3-1

Roundwood, led by all-action captain Oisin Byrne, battled to get back into the game, but conceded a fourth around eight minutes from time.

Shortly after, Ryan Souibki was called into action in the Roundwood goal and he made a fine save, only for Sean Levins to react the quickest to the rebound and seal victory.

Roundwood went down fighting and were rewarded for their never-say-die spirit with a late consolation goal from Kelan Lawlor. Conor Burke burst forward through midfield and slipped Lawlor in behind the Glencormac defence. The Roundwood forward kept his composure, rounding the keeper expertly to finish.

Roundwood: Ryan Souibiki; Joe Little, Oisin Byrne, Sam Smyth, Conor Burke; Rory Nolan, Oscar Toole, Leon Giffney; Tom McAuley, Oisin McGillicuddy, Jack Wood, Keelan Lawlor, Oisin Roberts, Reuben Glavin Foy, Jo Magee, Lachlann Byrne.

Glencormac: Conor Bradshaw; Eoin Dunne, Louis Cafferkey, Adam Dunne,Ryan Dempsey; Alex Gaskin, Sean Levins, Freddy Martin, Harry Martin, Nathan Hall, Senan Coughlan, Grace Draper, Georgie Scott, Mason Carr, Calum Farrell, Jamie Reynolds, Ben Meighan.