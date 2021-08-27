Four-year Celtic deal for Scales

Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers has a header on goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Barndarrig's Liam Scales applauds the Shamrock Rovers supporters after his side's defeat to Flora Tallinn in their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers reacts to his side conceding during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Barndarrig’s Liam Scales will be a Celtic FC player on a four-year deal subject to the satisfaction of usual conditions and international clearance, according to the Glasgow club.

Talk has been rife in recent weeks about discussions between the former Arklow Town FC man and the Scottish Premiership outfit, but they revealed today that the deal is almost complete, although it may be too late for the talented defender to play any part in this weekend’s Old Firm derby.

‘Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached agreement with Shamrock Rovers for the transfer of 23-year-old Irish defender, Liam Scales, subject to the satisfaction of usual conditions and international clearance,’ they said.

‘On satisfaction and gaining clearance, Liam will sign on a four-year deal. Liam will be wearing the green and white Hoops of Celtic having worn the hoops of the Dublin side across the past two seasons, where he has made 50 appearances. Liam has also been part of the Republic of Ireland Under-21 team.

“Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic,” said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. “He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add depth and quality to our squad and in signing Liam I think again we have made good progress. We all look forward to welcoming Liam to Celtic and to start working with him,” he added.

Scales was in action for Shamrock Rovers in their Europa League Conference Qualification game against Foora Talinn in Tallaght last night when they bid farewell to their group stage ambitions following a 0-1 defeat (5-2 on aggregate).

Shamrock Rovers also confirmed the move which is believed to involve a fee of €600,000.

“Liam Scales’ transfer to Celtic has been confirmed this morning. All at Shamrock Rovers wish Liam well with his new club and are thankful for the two great seasons that Liam had at Rovers,” the club said today.