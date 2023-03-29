Flying Arklow Town put seven past battling Aughrim Rangers!

Even first half turns into a rout in the second

Aughrim Rangers 0

Arklow Town put seven goals past Aughrim Rangers at Travers Insurance Park on Sunday morning as they start the WDSL Under-16 Premier campaign in top form.

It was an uneventful first half, no goals but there was a great bite to the game. The two teams were very evenly matched. There were some half chances from both sides but nothing that tested either keeper.

The game really kicked into gear in the second half as the home side took the lead less than three minutes after the restart. Diarmuid O’Reilly done well to win the ball back on the edge of the box before gliding into the penalty area and firing into the corner of the net with a tidy finish to make it 1-0.

Five minutes later the hosts had the ball in the back of the net again, this time midfielder Kian Scanlon finding the back of the net. A run down the left hand side by striker Matteo Louek created the opportunity for Scanlon to make a run into the box, Louek picked out Scanlon who fired home for the second goal of the game.

The third goal came in the 58th minute when Aughrim Rangers failed to clear the ball in the box. A scramble in the box led to a shot from Mohamed Jeylandi but his strike was blocked, only as far as Tom Kavanagh who forced the ball over the line to give his side a three-goal lead.

The goals didn’t stop there as Matteo Louek got in on the scoring, a brilliant run beating two defenders on his way into the box was followed up by a powerful strike into the back of the net leaving Cormac Sheridan with no chance of stopping it.

Aughrim had a really good chance of reducing the deficit in the 70th minute.

Marc O’Shea got on the end of a brilliantly placed through ball for the attacker but his shot on goal did not trouble Arklow keeper Ryan Gleeson who pulled off a save to keep a clean sheet.

Matteo Louek grabbed his second of the game in the 72nd minute, another great finish by the striker as he won back possession on the edge of the box before taking a touch and firing low past the Rangers keeper in the far bottom corner to make it 5-0 to the hosts.

The two final goals wrapped up the three points for the home side.

A brace for Diarmuid O’Reilly who grabbed his second with a well-placed strike into the corner of the net, but it was Matteo Louek who got the final goal of the game and his hat-trick three minutes before the final whistle.

A header from close range that couldn’t be stopped by the Rangers keeper was enough to earn the striker his hat-trick with an impressive performance.

A bad day at the office for Aughrim Rangers who will look to put this game behind them in their next fixture as they host Arklow United at Allen Park on Saturday. Arklow Town will be delighted with their start to the season and will want to keep their momentum as they make the trip to Whitegates to face Wicklow Rovers.

Arklow Town: 1. Ryan Gleeson, 2. Tom Kavanagh, 3. Sean Redmond, 4. Dylan Mullen, 5. Ryan Morgan, 6. Kian Scanlon, 7. Mohamed Jeylani, 8. Diarmuid O’Reilly, 9. Matteo Louek, 10. Mylie Connors, 11. Dean O’Connors, 12. Jack O’Reilly, 13. Donnacua Walker.

Aughrim Rangers: 1. Cormac Sheridan, 2. John Fanning, 3. Darragh Fox, 4. Ryan Kinsella, 5. Conor Wilson, 6. Adam Lively, 7. George Doyle, 8. Colm McGuckian, 9. Rhyan Moules, 10. Evan Byrne, 11. Marc O’Shea, 12. Cormac Keegan, 13. Troy Winterbottom, 14. Cian Delaney.

Referee: Joe Byrne.