Five-star Wicklow Rovers begin season with a bang as they overcome Ashford

Ashford Rovers, who lost out to Wicklow Rovers in the Youths Division.

Wicklow Rovers, who began their Youths Division campaign with a win over Ashford Rovers on Saturday.

Ashford Rovers 2 Wicklow Rovers 5

Wicklow Rovers came from behind at Moneystown to start their Youths League campaign with a bang.

A very wet and windy Moneystown pitch hosted the first league fixture of the season for Ashford and Wicklow Rovers, and it was the home side who took the lead after 20 minutes.

Danny Whelan lofted in a freekick from the halfway line, the ball dipped in the air with the wind before landing on the head of Allen Jose who flicked the ball past Wicklow keeper Matthew Kenne.

This new-look Wicklow side were dominating possession but just couldn’t find the final pass to find a way past Craig Armstrong in the Ashford goal.

They went very close in the 23rd minute when a short goal-kick almost ended up with an equaliser for the travelling side.

Lorcan Sinnott took the ball off Keene in goal, Sinnott picked out Tadhg Lord in the centre, Lord played a brillant ball out wide to Charlie Czwalina before Czwalina looked up and slid a through ball into the path of winger Gerogie O’Neill.

O’Neill went one on one with Armstrong but Armstrong did enough to put pressure on O’Neill and force the ball out of danger.

The home side grabbed their second goal against the run of play in the 35th minute when Keene in the Rovers goal was caught out by a curling shot over his head by Ashford’s Cian Ryan. A brilliant strike from Ryan to give his side a two-goal lead with ten minutes left in the first half.

Wicklow pushed back after conceding the second goal and finally found the back of the net right on the stroke of half-time. Charlie Czwalina coming up with the goods for his side once again with a tidy finish from close range in the 44th minute.

The away side came out rejuvenated in the early stages of the second half, and it wasn’t long before they were back in it through Tadgh Lord.

A corner-kick from Lorcan Sinnott found Lord in the centre of the goal as the striker forced the ball over the line to bring the game level in the 56th minute.

Substitute Lee Brown made an instant impact off the bench for Wicklow, Alex Sinnott went on a brillant run into the box beating two oncoming Ashford defenders before squaring the ball across to Brown, who fired home into the bottom corner to give his side a much deserved 3-2 lead.

Rovers manager Trevor Conyard’s substitutes were proving to be deadly in the second half, Sam Christie came off the bench to make another impact as he put Wicklow two goals to the good with a fourth goal.

Wicklow’s Lorcan Sinnott wrapped up the three points late on with a peach off a free-kick in the 82nd minute, a curling effort that curled up and over Armstrong in goal and into the corner of the net.

A disappointing second half for the home side who were two goals clear early on but Rovers have added to their talented squad this season and their bench is just as strong as their starting eleven, which is a scary thought for the rest of the division.

Ashford are in action again this Saturday as they host Arklow United at 2 p.m. whilst Wicklow Rovers play on Thursday evening under the lights against Rathnew kicking off at 7:30 p.m. in Whitegates.

Ashford Rovers: 1. Craig Armstrong, 2. Aran Cavanagh, 3. Adam Daly, 4. Cian Ryan, 6. Alex Power, 7. Nicholas McAllister, 8. Danny Whelan, 9. Danny Whelan, 10. Mickey Nolan, 11. Allen Jose, 12. James Grant, 13. Glen Connolly, 14. Bailey Collingwood, 15. Leon Reynolds, 16. Sean Ryan, 17. Daniel Daly.

Wicklow Rovers: 1. Matthew Keene, 2. Ben Doyle, 3. Alex Earls, 4. Sean O’Toole, 5. Keelan Darcy, 6. Lorcan Sinnott, 7. Alex Sinnott, 8. Evan Conyard, 9. Georgie O’Neill, 10. Charlie Czwalina, 11. Tadhg Lord, 12. Lee Brown, 13. Sam Christie, 14. Jack Macklin, 15. Brandon Battams, 16. Aaron Armstrong.

Referee: Joe Byrne.