Five-star Shamrock Celtic finish strongly against Ashford

WDFL round-up

Rathnew's Ethan Snell on the attack for Rathnew against Carnew.

Shamrock Celtic got another three points on the board as they overcame Ashford Rovers ‘A’ 5-2 in their Premier Division clash in Ballinalea Park on Sunday.

The visitors took a first-half lead when Adam Cuddihy tucked away a penalty, but the Ashford response was good, and they soon equalised through a Luke Messitt goal.

Luca Rampersaud fired Shamrock Celtic back in front in the second-half, but again Rovers quickly got back on level terms thanks to a superb Mark O’Sullivan free-kick.

Cuddihy converted another spot-kick to restore the Celtic advantage and they kicked on from there, with goals from Dean Noble and Jack Crowley adding to their tally.

Thomas Scott Cup

St. Anthony’s marched on to the semi-final of the Thomas Scott Cup with a 4-1 triumph over St. Patrick’s at Finn Park on Sunday.

The hosts took an early lead through Shane Doyle and a Paddy Woods double gave them a 3-0 advantage.

Stephen Roche pulled a goal back from a free-kick for St. Patrick’s, but Woods completed his hat-trick to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Carnew ‘A’ booked their place in the last four with a 3-2 win over Arklow United ‘A’.

Youths Cup

Oli Purser grabbed a late winner for Arklow Town as they progressed to the semi-final of the Youths Cup with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Ashford Rovers.

Town got off to a dream start, with an early Tadgh O’Shea double putting them two goals to the good.

However, Bailey Collingwood halved the deficit and Aran Cavanagh grabbed the equaliser with five minutes remaining.

The fightback proved to be in vain, however, as Purser fired in a free-kick in the dying minutes to win it for Arklow Town.