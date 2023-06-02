FAI School 5s joy for super St. Kevin’s NS from Greystones

A magical day at the Aviva Stadium

St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow, back row: Paula Butler, Johnny Kelly, Oisín Wall, Jack Kane, William Myers and Barry Murphy, with, front row: Noel Butler, Páidí Connolly, Adam Doyle, and Bobby Cullen before the ‘A’ Cup, for mixed small sized schools, at the FAI Primary School 5s national finals in the Aviva Stadium.

Oisín Wall of St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow, celebrates after scoring a goal during the ‘A’ Cup, for mixed small sized schools, at the FAI Primary School 5s national finals. Oisín is a son of Shane Wall from Baltinglass.

St Kevin’s NS players celebrate winning the ‘C’ Cup, for mixed large sized schools, at the FAI Primary School 5s National finals in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Wicklow’s St. Kevin’s NS from Greystones were crowned champions in the 2023 FAI Primary School 5s Programme ‘C’ Cup for large schools after a magical day at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

In what was a very competitive group, there were three draws in the six games with the Greystones students notching up seven points with one draw and two wins.

They drew the first game one apiece with Limerick’s Monaleen NS. Dylan Corbett cancelling out Mohammed Mukbel’s effort.

The second performance was much more improved as they overcame Scoil Choilmcille, Leitir Ceanainn 4-0 with Stephen Moran and Dylan Corbett both scoring twice.

The last game saw goals from Cillian Walsh and Cian Lawless to take the 2-0 victory for a side coached by Brian McNiece and Ciaran O’Neill.

Although Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall may have been somewhat disappointed with their overall performance, it was delightful to see youngster Seán Gallagher receive the Player of the Tournament award.

St Kevin’s NS captain Cian Lawless has that winning feeling at the Aviva on Wednesday.

St. Kevin’s NS, Greystones, Wicklow: Leo Ward, Finn Connerty, Jake Somers, Cillian Walsh, Dylan Corbett, Dylan Keane, Stephen Moran, Cian Lawless.

Teachers/Coaches: Brian McNiece, Ciaran O’Neill.

A total of 224 students from 28 schools across the Republic of Ireland took part in the finals on Wednesday afternoon last. The day marked the conclusion of the 2023 FAI Primary School 5s Programme with the hosting of the National Finals at the iconic Dublin venue.

This year the programme featured 1,802 schools with a total of 41,384 children participating, which is a new record for the Primary 5s programme which has been in existence since the mid-1990s.

With the Women’s World Cup just around the corner, it was great to see Jamie Finn, current Birmingham City and Women’s International player in attendance as Ambassador for the Primary 5s Programme. The competition saw 43 per cent female participation this year. The interest in girls football is sure to explode next season with the Women’s exploits in Australia next month.

Joining Jamie yesterday afternoon was Programme Ambassador Conor Levingston, former underage International and more importantly former participant in this programme. Conor made two appearances at the National Finals with St. Joseph’s NS, Gorey. He picked up a runners-up medal at the National Finals in 2009 and a winners medal the following year in the large schools, ‘C’ Cup when Tullamore Town FC hosted the event.

Also in attendance was Republic of Ireland Men’s Manager Stephen Kenny who was on hand to speak to the players and watch some of the future stars in action. Stephen was accompanied by FAI President Gerry McAnaney who assisted with the medal presentations.

Near neighbours to Co. Wicklow, St. Joseph’s NS in Hacketstown, just across the border from Knockananna, secured the ‘A’ Cup title with an outstanding nine points on the board. They overcame Limerick’s Scoil Naomh Iosef 3-1 in their opening contest as Oisín Wall, son of Baltinglass native Shane Wall, netted a hat-trick while Tiernan O’Flynn got on the scoresheet for Dromcollogher.

The Carlow crew enjoyed a hat-trick of goals against Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dun na nGall in their penultimate test as Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers duly converted. The final game against St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew saw them come from 3-1 down to win 5-3 to lift the title.

Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle (2) were the goal scorers for Barry Murphy’s side while Ronan McDermott and a brace from Jack Nolan were noted for the talented Mountbellew lads. And for his heroics throughout the day, Páidí Connolly was named Player of the Tournament. A huge cheer descended around the stadium when he went up to accept this accolade from Women’s International star Jamie Finn.

St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow: Jack Kane, Noel Butler, Páidí Connolly, Bobby Cullen, Johnny Kelly, Oisín Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle

Teachers/Coaches: Barry Murphy, Paula Butler.