Excitement at fever pitch as Enniskerry Under-13 side prepare for DDSL final

Granada FC await in cup decider

Excitement is reaching fever pitch in Enniskerry as the talented Under-13 girls’ team from Enniskerry Youth Club (YC) prepares to face off against Granada FC in the highly anticipated DDSL Under-13 Cup final.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28, at 3.15 pm in the renowned AUL Complex in Dublin, promising an unforgettable showdown between two formidable teams.

Enniskerry’s journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable, filled with exhilarating moments and outstanding performances that have captured the hearts of their dedicated supporters. With an impressive winning streak behind them, the girls have proven time and again that they have what it takes to conquer any challenge that comes their way.

The road to the final has been paved with determination, skill, and unwavering teamwork. In the first round, Enniskerry YC faced off against Lakelands, delivering a stunning display of their abilities and emerging victorious with a resounding 3-1 win. The team’s confidence soared as they advanced to the next round, ready to take on whatever lay ahead.

In the quarter-finals, Enniskerry faced a tough battle against Tallaght Town, a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last whistle. Both teams fought tooth and nail, displaying extraordinary resilience and commitment. As the game went into extra-time, Enniskerry’s perseverance paid off, and they clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The semi-final clash against Rosemount was a nerve-wracking affair, with both teams leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of glory. It was a closely contested encounter that showcased the girls’ impeccable defensive skills and their ability to create scoring opportunities. In the end, Enniskerry emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 1-0 win, sending waves of euphoria through the team and their supporters.

Now, Enniskerry YC stands on the precipice of greatness as they enter the DDSL Under-13 Cup final. The girls have worked tirelessly under the guidance of their dedicated coaches, fine-tuning their skills and developing an unbreakable bond as a team. Their unwavering spirit and determination have made them a force to be reckoned with, and they are determined to leave everything on the field in pursuit of victory.

The final against Granada FC promises to be a showdown of epic proportions. Both teams have showcased their mettle throughout the tournament, and neither will be willing to concede an inch. The clash of skill, strategy, and sheer passion is sure to keep spectators on the edge of their seats, as the girls from Enniskerry YC aim to etch their names in the annals of DDSL history.

The Enniskerry community is rallying behind their young athletes, with flags and banners adorning the town in a display of unwavering support. The local paper spoke with Enniskerry YC coaches, Lynda King and Lisa O’Hagan who expressed their pride in the team’s achievements and conveyed their confidence in their abilities.

“We’ve had an incredible journey to reach the final,” said Coach King. “The girls have worked so hard, and their dedication has paid off. We are ready to give it our all in the final and leave everything on the field. The support from the community has been overwhelming, and we won’t let them down.”

As the countdown to the final begins, the excitement in Enniskerry is palpable. Sunday, May 28, promises to be a day filled with exhilarating soccer action.