Encouraging mid-term report for Bray Wanderers but best yet to come

Vivienne, Mark, Ben, Hannah and Dan Kinsella at the Bray Wanderers clash with Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds.

The 2023 First Division is halfway done. Bray Wanderers have now completed two series of games and there are plenty of positives but also plenty of negatives for Ian Ryan’s side.

After 18 matches, the Seagulls have managed just 23 goals and a centre half is their joint top scorer with five goals.

They have conceded 27 goals in those 18 fixtures but an asterisks should be attached to that as a 6-0 mauling at the hands of Galway account for nearly 25 per cent of that tally.

Wanderers have taken points off all of their First Division rivals. They have drawn with Galway United, Waterford, Longford Town and Cobh Rambers; and beaten Treaty United, Kerry FC (twice), Wexford FC, Athlone Town and Finn Harps.

The first series of games was more fruitful for the Co. Wicklow club.

They amassed an impressive 15 points from a possible 27; scoring 12 goals and conceding 14.

In the second set of fixtures, they’ve managed just 10 points; scoring only 11 times and conceding 13.

They have been in the play-off contention from the get-go and have drifted from second to third in the majority but currently sit in fifth, just three points ahead of sixth placed Wexford FC.

With the July transfer window rapidly approaching, it will be interesting to see if Ryan is given the resources to strengthen his squad for the final two rounds of fixtures and – you would imagine – the play-offs.

Whilst nothing is set in stone, the writing does appear to be on the wall that Galway United will be promoted as First Division champions. Waterford FC will not be overjoyed to be runners-up but will surely be licking their lips at the prospect of Cobh, Athlone or Bray standing between themselves and a crack at a Premier Division club for promotion.

With Waterford FC in scintillating form under the guidance of Bray legend Keith Long, the worry is that an entire season’s toil might result in a First Division side’s season climaxing in a humbling at the hands of Waterford.

Bray travel to the RSC on Friday hoping firstly to bounce back from Monday’s dire performance against Athlone Town but they will also want to prove a point and show that they can compete against the full-time outfit.

A reality check is important though.

Bray Wanderers fans would have killed to have these ‘problems’ in 2022.

The Co. Wicklow club is in a completely different state of health and appears to only be on the ascendency.

The squad that Ian Ryan has assembled should finish third.

There is an excellent balance to the squad and the quality of the players eclipses those of Cobh or Athlone or Wexford.

But they have been ravaged by injuries and suspensions albeit the latter is self-inflicted and therefore unlikely to wash as an excuse.

The mid-season break could be a game-changer for Bray as it allows those bodies to get the rest and recovery so vitally required.

The mid-term report for Ian Ryan is very encouraging but the best is yet to come.