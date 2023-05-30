Ellie Wybrant shows her cool to fire Coolboy Rangers to victory

Co. Wicklow side see off St. Leonards on penalties

ELLIE WYBRANT was the coolest girl in roasting hot Bunclody on Saturday as Coolboy Rangers won the Wexford and District Schoolgirls Under-11 Cup. The midfielder turned goalkeeper fired home the only converted penalty of the ten as well as standing between the sticks for five unsuccessful St. Leonards attempts to guide her side to a fantastic triumph. It was a drama-filled end to a tightly contested final, a decider in which neither side could really sustain a period of pressure or put a string of good chances together at any stage. The eventual champions were the better side in the first half but otherwise it was an even affair and penalties were probably the fairest way to decide it in the end. Both sides were out on their feet at that stage, not helped by a 40-minute delay that these two teams, and the pair in the game beforehand, would have avoided if the finals were scheduled with a little common sense. As it was, these young girls were left out in the sun for a long time, and it undoubtedly had an impact as the legs waned and energy levels dissipated. The great thing about these two outfits is that they got on with it, ran themselves into the ground, and left nothing on the field. In the end there had to be one winner and it was Coolboy who proved victorious, with Wybrant’s spot-kick immediately followed by a superb save to take the cup. With serious strength in both defences, clear chances were few and far between. Faye Murphy missed the target with an early effort for Coolboy Rangers while Aoife Wall, Áine Kehoe and Maisy Murphy were all unsuccessful with pot-shots at the other end. Then, with 18 minutes on the clock, Rangers took the lead when Mausie Elliot took on two defenders and fired to the Leonards net. Wybrant drilled a long-range free-kick over the bar a minute later and Murphy was denied by a strong stop in the 24th minute. Just when it looked like Rangers would take the lead in at the interval, there was a handball in their box and Maisy Murphy converted the spot-kick. No doubt boosted by the late half salvo, St. Leonards were on the front foot early in the second half, with Murphy and Kehoe missing the target before Sophie Conway and Eve Cullen forced saves from Shauna Kelly. Coolboy weathered the storm and saw half-chances for Annie Gahan, Wybrant and Mausie Elliot come and go in the final quarter. In injury-time Aoife Wall had one last opportunity to win it for Leonards, but Kelly made a save to send the game to extra-time. Not a great deal tends to happen in five-minute periods, but Coolboy did create one chance, with Evie Sinnott making a good save from Leah Kinsella to keep her side level. Maisy Murphy had St. Leonards’ only real sighting of overtime when shooting wide in the second half. Coolboy put on some late pressure, forcing a couple of corners, with Faye Murphy and Elliot trying their luck, but the game needed penalties, where the outstanding Wybrant emerged as the heroine for Rangers. Coolboy Rangers: Shauna Kelly, Leah Kinsella, Sarah Ryan (capt.), Faye Murphy, Ellie Wybrant, Eve McLaughlin, Mausie Elliot. Subs. (rolling) - Ellen Lyons, Eva Willoughby, Charlotte Doyle, Annie Gahan. St. Leonards: Eimear Noel, Evie Sinnott (joint-capt.), Aoife Wall, Orla Ryan, Áine Kehoe, Maisy Murphy, Eve Cullen (joint-capt.). Subs. (rolling) - Sophie Conway, Bella Egan, Alisha Hennessy. Referee: Loughlin Rafter.