Dream come true for Alannah McEvoy as she answers Ireland’s call

ALANNAH McEVOY was on a 15-minute break from work behind the deli counter in Centra when she got the text confirming her call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior national team for their upcoming pair of friendlies against the USA.

That 15-minute break ended up being closer to 40 minutes, as she sought to gather her senses, wipe away the tears of elation to which one who has lived out a childhood dream can relate, and sneak in a video call to her family to inform them of the news.

“It was a text from Gareth Maher of the FAI,” she explained. “I only found out at about 9am Friday morning, an hour before it was announced to the public.

“Obviously, I wasn’t allowed to really announce it until it was announced to the public, but of course I told my family. I happened to be in work at the time.

“I had been in since 6am and I happened to be on my 15-minute break in work and I just sat down for a minute and saw that he texted me. I couldn’t believe it. I had to ring my family straight away.

“It was a video call. My sister answered, my dad, my brother answered, and he was in school. We were all crying, and they couldn’t believe it. I was shaking.”

The 22-year-old Shamrock Rovers forward had a sneaking, inexplicable suspicion that the news would come her way that morning, so much so that McEvoy had a contingency plan in place should it arrive while she was working, informing one of her colleagues that she was “expecting a call.”

Perhaps it was one of those inexpressible instincts or a peculiar ingenuity. Or she was well aware that she was doing the business at Shamrock Rovers and her anticipation for that to be recognised by Ireland manager Vera Pauw was a natural deduction.

McEvoy has enjoyed a stellar start to life at the Hoops since joining Stephanie Zambra and Aine O’Gorman in swapping Greenogue for Tallaght Stadium. The Bray-native has one goal and two assists to date, most recently setting up Jess Gargan in their win over Wexford Youths and has started all four of their Women’s National League games thus far.

Her move to Rovers – making their return to the WNL following a time away – had its origins late last year, when discussions began.

“Collie (O’Neill), the manager, got into contact with me early on last season,” she said. “It was around September, there were still a couple of games to go. I said, ‘yeah, I am up for a chat and see what is to come’.

“He really impressed me. He was so determined, starting this new project. He was so excited about it. It was like a child at Christmas, the way he was saying it to me, and that made me really excited, and it made me really interested.

“That was in the back of my head when the season finished. There were a few teams. Wexford, DLR Waves, Bohemians. They were all on to me and I spoke to Rovers again. I was so impressed. It was a no brainer.”

A reunion with O’Gorman and Zambra certainly aided her in settling in at Shamrock Rovers, but she insisted it was not associated with her decision to make the switch in the first place.

“We were like a trio, so everybody presumed that I was going to follow them, but I waited a good while before I made my decision. I listened to what all managers had to say. I thought about staying at Peamount.

“There was no turning Rovers down when they come knocking on your door. It was great that the likes of Aine and Steph were there. I was so excited to go to Peamount in the first place, to play with Aine O’Gorman because she was always my idol growing up. I always looked up to her, and Steph as well.”

Her club exploits will take a back seat for the next few weeks, however, as she flies Stateside with the Republic of Ireland as they ramp up their World Cup preparations. She is one of three Wicklow representatives on the panel, alongside O’Gorman and Louise Quinn.

The squad will get together on Sunday before flying out to Texas on Monday. On April 8, the Girls in Green face the USA, before playing the number one side in the world again on April 12.

Should McEvoy feature, she will follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, Andy, in being capped at senior international level, and after clearing her impromptu trip abroad with her boss in Centra, she is hellbent on making that dream a reality.

“Now that I am called in, I want to push into the team and get capped, and obviously growing up, my granddad was someone I always looked up to and it was always something I wanted to do, to follow in his footsteps.”