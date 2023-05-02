Deadly Dean Gahan delivers for Avondale against Newtown United

Gahan goal the difference as Avonmore beat Magpies

Newtown United 0

Dean Gahan’s first-half goal was enough for Avonmore to take three points at Ballygannon against Newtown United in this Premier Division encounter on Sunday morning. The Magpies needed three points to continue putting pressure on league leaders Arklow Town but would have to find a way past a tough Avonmore side. United almost took the lead after just nine minutes, when Jack Elliot whipped in a brilliant ball into the box which was met by the head of striker Dean Odlum, but his glancing header was well saved by Danny Morley in goal.

Newtown goalkeeper Ryan Clarke cuts out a cross to Avonmore's Mark Cullen.

The visitors were creating all the chances early on but just couldn’t find the back of the net, Dillon Carthy did well to slip in full-back Brandon Feeley in the 19th minute with a dangerous through ball, but Feeley’s first time effort went inches wide over the crossbar. Completely against the run of play the home side grabbed the lead in the 25th minute. A great run down the right wing by Cian Ó’hannáin was finished off with a cross into the back post to Dean Gahan who rattled the back of the net. A brilliant counter-attack from the hosts to take the lead after 25 minutes. Dillon Carthy was inches away from getting a goal back for his side on the half hour mark, a freekick from Jack Elliot deflected off the wall and came down to Carthy who was stretching to get a good connection to force the ball past the keeper but could only get the smallest of touches and Morley caught the ball.

Avonmore goalkeeper Danny Morley makes a crucial save while under pressure from Newtown's Dillon Carthy.

The second half ended with the away side frustrated at how they hadn’t taken their chances in front of goal and needed to be much more clinical after the break. Newtown continued to dominate possession but again weren’t firing in front of goal, they thought they had equalised on the hour mark when Dillon Carthy tapped the ball past the keeper before slotting into the bottom corner, but referee Carl Doyle immediately flagged for offside, and the goal was ruled out. Carthy again had an opportunity to bring the game back level 10 minutes later when he was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Carthy stepped up but smacked his low effort off the post. Despite the late pressure from the travelling side, they just couldn’t find a way past a solid Avonmore back four, credit to the hosts who were fantastic at defending their goal and held out for a much-needed three points. Avonmore will now turn their attention to St. Peter’s, as they host the Bray side on Wednesday. Kick-off time at Ballygannon is 6.45pm. Newtown on the other hand desperately need to pick up three points midweek as they host Glencormac at the Matt Kelly. Arklow Town are leading the pack with 27 points after 13 games, but Newtown have played 12 games with 23 points so a win on Wednesday night in Newtown is a must for United if they want to keep their title hopes alive. Avonmore: 1. Danny Morley, 2. Cody Reid, 3. Calex Fox, 4. Ross Williams, 5. Shane Behan, 6. Ollie Matthews, 7. Callum Pursey, 8. Cian Óhannáin, 9. Eugene Dunne, 10. Mark Cullen, 11. Dean Gahan. Newtown United: 1, Ryan Clarke, 2. Andy Duncan, 3. Cian Walshe, 4. Brandon Feeley, 15. Jack Elliot, 6. Mark Fitzsimons, 7. Ross Carthy, 8. Daniel Testa, 9. Sean Gregory, 10. Dean Odlum, 11. Dillion Carthy. Sub: Oisin Greenan for Dean Odlum (10). Referee: Carl Doyle.