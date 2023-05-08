Dan Massey strike secures a share of the spoils for Bray Wanderers against Wexford FC

Plenty of bite and a lively atmosphere at Ferrycarrig Park

Bray Wanderers 1

THE SPOILS were shared in the east coast derby in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday, but Bray Wanderers certainly had more opportunities to claim the win than a Wexford FC side still struggling to break into the play-off positions. The hosts may have been on a high beforehand after the success in Waterford earlier in the week, but putting two wins back-to-back is a task that has eluded them thus far in this SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division campaign. And until such time as they bring some consistency to their game, that will remain a difficult quest as the jockeying for position continues behind runaway leaders Galway United – Wexford’s next opponents, in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday. Bray brought plenty of fans down the M11 who contributed to a lively atmosphere, not to mention a whole host of familiar faces both on and off the field.

Bray's Harry Groome gives chase to Wexford FC's Kian Corbally.

Manager Ian Ryan was aiming to match the 3-2 win Wanderers enjoyed in the Carlisle Grounds in March, and he called on the services of Alex Moody, Eoin Farrell, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome, Conor Davis and Ger Shortt from the squad he worked with when in charge in Ferrycarrig Park last season. Hugh Douglas and Darragh Levingston had made the move in the opposite direction, so there was no shortage of a bite in an encounter that saw Bray respond after eleven minutes to a second-half Wexford goal. The hosts pounced first in the 63rd minute, with substitute Matthew Dunne – a half-time replacement at centre-half for Douglas – picking the perfect time to secure his first goal for the club. Ben Lynch’s delivery was knocked out for a corner by Lorcan Fitzgerald, Wexford’s player-coach in 2022, and it was taken by Darragh Levingston in his first key involvement after replacing big brother Conor in midfield. The Gorey lad got plenty of power into a well-directed drive towards the near post, and it broke favourably for Dunne who first-timed it into the net with his left peg from close range. It didn’t take long for Bray to fashion the equaliser, and it was certainly deserved on the overall balance of play and in terms of the chances they created. A corner won by tireless worker Ben Feeney wasn’t fully cleared, with a second delivery into the box leading to a scramble before the ball spilled loose to captain Dane Massey who arrowed a low shot beyond Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan. And while the win ultimately eluded the visitors, their overall performance was certainly a step up on the below-par showings over the previous weekend that resulted in defeats to Waterford FC and Treaty United respectively. Monday’s 3-0 home loss to the latter had prompted manager Ryan to express understandable disappointment with his charges, who had gradually slipped from second in the table to fifth. And although they didn’t fully atone here, the general performance was more in keeping with a team capable of having a big say in the play-offs by the end of the season. The suspended Cole Omorehiomwan was a significant loss from central defence, with Eoin Farrell, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Luka Lovic, Darren Craven and Ben Feeney all coming into a starting eleven that also didn’t feature Len O’Sullivan, Joseph Power, Callum Thompson and Chris Lyons from that Treaty tie.

Bray's Jack Hudson puts pressure on Wexford FC's Aaron Dobbs.

Hugh Douglas replaced Matthew Dunne in the Wexford defence, with Conor returning to the starting line-up in place of Darragh Levingston in a brother-for-brother swap. Aaron Dobbs had a couple of early opportunities to build on his match-winning goal in the RSC four days earlier, putting headers wide in the second and fifth minutes respectively. However, Bray created an even better opening in the 13th minute, when Guillermo Almirall threaded a lovely through ball into the path of Ben Feeney. The hard-working and very effective striker shimmied and shot, but Noel Heffernan was equal to the task and made himself big before smothering the effort. An unmarked Ethan Boyle sent a header wide after a Conor Levingston free-kick, but the hosts were very fortunate not to go behind in the 19th minute. Feeney got to a Harry Groome pass before the advancing Heffernan, and he did the right thing by steadying himself before taking aim. However, he swung his shot from distance to the left and wide of a gaping goal, a massive let-off for Wexford. Dane Massey fired over after a Bray corner, and a glancing header from Conor Davis was only narrowly off target in the 34th minute following a Feeney cross with his left peg. Ben Lynch was almost punished for a sloppy back pass, with a Davis shot blocked, while Alex Moody was tested by a decent long-range effort from Conor Levingston in the 43rd minute before Lorcan Fitzgerald completed the clearance. Club legend Danny Furlong’s 250th appearance was marked with a half-time presentation before he entered the fray for Karl Chambers, with Matthew Dunne also coming in for Hugh Douglas. If a goal was to come from either of those substitutes, the smart money would have been on the prolific Furlong to deliver. However, this time it was first-timer Dunne who came up with the goods, delighting the home faithful as well as his very proud mother from her vantage point directly beside the press box in the covered stand. A third loss in seven days simply couldn’t be countenanced by Bray, and there was an urgency and directness to their play that suggested a response was imminent. Darren Craven went down in the box but the penalty claim was ignored, while Eoin Farrell teed up Ben Feeney for a long-range shot that Heffernan saved before Ethan Boyle drove the ball clear. Bray deserved the reward they got when captain Massey blasted home the leveller, and they had the better chances to win the game in a lively last quarter. Harry Groome couldn’t match a strong run with any power behind a shot that was easy for Heffernan to deal with, with Lorcan Fitzgerald blocking a Reece Webb attempt at the other end before Bray laid siege to the Wexford goal late on. Heffernan saved a much better strike from Groome and also got his body behind Ger Shortt’s effort from the rebound in the 87th minute. His next stop was even better, foiling Callum Thompson after the substitute was played in by Feeney. The second ball in from the corner that followed resulted in a free header for central defender Jack Hudson, but he got no direction behind it and Wexford survived. And the five additional minutes produced one more major scare, after a run by Joseph Power resulted in the eighth and last of Bray’s second-half corners. Power’s flag-kick from the left broke into the path of Leon Ajala, but he shot low and wide to ensure derby deadlock as Bray now switch their focus to the visit of Finn Harps to the Carlisle Grounds on Friday. Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Reece Webb, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Hugh Douglas, Ben Lynch; Corban Piper, Conor Levingston; Karl Chambers, Brandon McCann, Kian Corbally; Aaron Dobbs. Subs: Matthew Dunne for Douglas (HT), Danny Furlong for Chambers (HT), Darragh Levingston for C. Levingston (59), Jordan Adeyemo for Dobbs (67), also Colm Cox, Seán Fitzpatrick, Kaylem Harnett, Jordon Tallon, Aaron Doran. Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Jack Hudson, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Dane Massey (capt.); Luka Lovic; Harry Groome, Darren Craven, Guillermo Almirall; Conor Davis, Ben Feeney. Subs: Joseph Power for Almirall (59), Ger Shortt for Davis (59), Leon Ajala for Farrell (80), Callum Thompson for Craven (80), also Stephen McGuinness, David Webster, Conor Knight, Ben Clarke, Daniel Chukwu. Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).