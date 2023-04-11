Clinical Cole seals victory for Bray Wanderers against Athlone Town

Omorehiomwan helps Seagulls climb to second spot

Athlone Town 0

For the second home match in a row, Cole Omorehiomwan was the toast of the Carlisle Grounds as his winner made it a great Friday for Seagulls fans. The goal-scoring centre half popped up with the decisive strike from open play with less than 20 minutes remaining to ensure Bray Wanderers returned to winning ways and climbed to second in the table. Bray had twice been denied by the woodwork prior to Omorehiomwan’s winner on a night that could have been a very frustrating one for Ian Ryan, but it eventually turned out to be an extremely enjoyable one. Ryan had made four changes from the side that suffered defeat against Cobh Ramblers. Alex Moody’s suspension saw Stephen McGuinness installed between the sticks, and Harry Groome, Dane Massey and Guillermo Almirall all also came into the starting fold. An uninspiring and tepid opening saw virtually nothing happen until the 12th minute. Max Murphy delivered the corner from the left flank, and it was met by Cole Omorehiomwan. Enda Minogue could only parry the effort but regathered it before the snooping Chris Lyons could pounce. A booming cross/shot from Ger Shortt from an acute angle on the left flank saw Minogue throw a cautionary glove on it and it flew out for a throw-in on the right wing. Another flag kick from Murphy saw Jack Hudson dart towards the near post to stoop to meet it but his header looped high over the crossbar. While it was Bray with the majority of the possession, they certainly looked susceptible to a counter-attack. A long ball down Bray’s left released Adam Lennon. With no offside flag, the attacker tried a speculative half-volley that flew high into the Bray night sky. He was lambasted by his team-mates for going for glory whilst they waited in the box. Luka Lovic was disposed inside the centre circle on 34 minutes, and it very nearly proved costly. Lennon was fed on the right again and this time, he did deliver a cross that the in-rushing Valeri Dolia was unable to bundle home at the far stick. A minute later, Bray coughed up possession again. Frantz Pierrot was threaded through and only had Stephen McGuinness to beat. He stood tall to block the striker’s effort and got a knee to his follow-up too. Bray had worked it neatly on the edge of the area on 40 minutes when Guillermo Almirall was on the end of a crunching challenge. Referee Daniel Murphy played advantage and it broke kindly for Feeney, but Minogue spread himself well to deny Bray’s top goalscorer. Bray continued to be vulnerable to Athlone’s back-to-front attacks and Dolia released Lennon in the 42nd minute. His clever dummy sent Dane Massey slide tackle a ghost but McGuinness was equal to the strike. The hosts would come agonisingly close to grabbing the lead on the stroke of half-time. Muprhy’s corner was flicked on by Dane Massey and Feeney added to it from almost point-blank range, but the ball bounced back off the underside of the crossbar. That would not be the only time that the woodwork denied the Seagulls. On 59 minutes, an incisive pass from Harry Groome found Hudson charging up the right. He chipped a cross in and Lyons’ header came back off the crossbar. It was laid back to Murphy who drilled wide. A rare foray into the Bray half in the second period for Athlone saw Pierrot’s cross cushioned into Patrick Hickey’s path but the midfielder’s piledriver flew over the crossbar. It looked like it wasn’t going to be Ian Ryan’s night when, in the 70th minute, Zach Donohue whipped in menacingly from the left. Feeney was on hand at the back post to guide it goalwards, but Minogue had shuffled across and threw his body in the way of it. But finally, the pressure told. Substitute Jake Walker fizzed a low cross across the face of goal and the man of every moment; Cole Omorehiomwan was of course on hand to slide it home. Omorehiomwan will no doubt be a marked man when Bray travel to Galway next week to tackle runaway leaders Galway United. John Caulfield’s side are hoping to record a perfect record in the first series of games – only Bray can stop them now. Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Jack Hudson, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Max Murphy; Guillermo Almirall, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Chris Lyons, Ben Feeney, Ger Shortt. Subs: Zach Donohue for Lovic (H/T); Callum Thompson for Shortt (63); Jake Walker for Hudson (63); Lorcan Fitzgerald for Massey (71); Conor Davis for Lyons (81). Not used: Jack Ross, Conor Knight, Leon Ajala. Athlone Town: Enda Minogue; Oisin Duffy, German Fuentes Rodriguez, Noah van Geenen, Matthew Leal; Haji Abdikadir, Aaron Connolly, Patrick Hickey; Adam Lennon, Frantz Pierrot, Valeri Dolia. Subs: Blake Ryan for Lennon (68); Isaie Louis for Dolia (75); Jack Kavanagh for Leal (79). Not used: Vladi Velikin, Charles Mutawe, Aaron McBride, Nazar Zubkov, Josh McGloner, Matthew Baker. Referee: Daniel Murphy.