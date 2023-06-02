Chris Lyons penalty helps Bray Wanderers put the brakes on Galway United

Five games unbeaten for the Seagulls

Galway United 1

Bray Wanderers put the brakes on the runaway train that is Galway United as a 1-1 draw made it five games unbeaten in the league for the Seagulls. Chris Lyons’ second-half penalty brought the sides level and it ensured that – for just the second time in 17 matches this season – the Tribesmen failed to win. David Hurley’s customary penalty against Bray after eight minutes nudged John Caulfield’s side ahead in a drab first half but any hopes Galway may have had of a straightforward second half ended when Rob Slevin was dismissed as he conceded the 49th minute spot kick from which Lyons netted his second goal of the season. There hadn’t been a peep of action at the Carlisle Grounds when Stephen Walsh was chopped down on the edge of the area by David Webster. The attacker didn’t seem to be carrying a threat at the time, but the lack of protests show that referee David Dunne made the correct decision. David Hurley sent Alex Moody the wrong way from the spot. Bray wanted a penalty of their own in the 21st minute. Max Murphy laid a free kick back to Conor Crowley to whip in. It pinballed around briefly before being cleared but several Bray players were screaming for a handball. They were ignored. The lack of urgency on the field bled onto the terraces with both sets of supporters not exactly straining their lungs but the visitors found their voice in the 24th minute. As Conor O’Keeffe played the ball forward, he was caught on the head by Callum Thompson’s arm causing a gash that required bandaging. A yellow card was deemed sufficient punishment for the jet-heeled Greystones man. Just before the half-hour mark, the hosts knitted together a rare attacking move. From the right flank, Murphy slid it into Darren Craven into the box. His first touch enabled the ball to roll across him, but his low strike was always going away from goal and Brendan Clarke calmly watched it wide. Clarke took all the time in the world whenever he had the ball at his feet and the pressing from Bray was too often either non-existent or very belated for a team that was trailing. When Clarke did eventually play the ball on one such occasion; his long hoof was tamed by Edward McCarthy, but the wide man’s half-volley was high and wide. Clarke hadn’t dirtied his gloves at all in the first half right up until the death; two minutes into stoppage time. Chris Lyons pursued a high, long ball over the Galway defence. Robert Slevin climbed to head away the danger, but he used Lyons as a springboard and a free kick was awarded. Craven’s effort, from just outside the D, was flying towards the top corner but for a wonderful diving save from Clarke. But how quickly a tie can turn. Galway had been coasting – until the 49th minute. The ball was fizzed into Lyons, he was holding off Rob Slevin and was tugged to the ground by the defender. David Dunne awarded a spot kick and showed Slevin his second yellow. The cat was among the pigeons now and both playbooks were about to be torn up. Wanderers had started the second period brightly as Lyons latched onto a Feeney cross, but he was denied by Clarke. Lyons felt he had been unfairly handled on that occasion and he got the decision he craved just a minute later. Galway almost immediately adopted a siege mentality and dropped back into a low block. They still got the next chance to score though as Hurley lifted a free kick to the back stick where Killian Brouder climbed to meet it, but his looping header looped onto the roof of the net. Possession was soon almost completely dominated by Bray, but they found a dogged Galway defence difficult to break down. Conor Crowley tested Clarke in the 74th minute with a strike from 18 yards but the shot-stopper was equal to it. In situations like this, the attacking side nearly always crafts one golden chance. Bray did just that with eight minutes left. Joe Power’s corner kick ended up with Feeney at the back post and he nodded it back across goal where Craven – unmarked – met it but couldn’t turn it in much to Galway’s relief. Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Max Murphy, David Webster, Jack Hudson, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Darren Craven; Ben Feeney, Chris Lyons, Callum Thompson. Subs: Joe Power for Thompson (72); Conor Davis for Lyons (84); Zach Donohue for O’Sullivan (90+2). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Conor Knight, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Daniel Chukwu, Caleb O’Neill. Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Conor O’Keeffe, Robert Slevin, Killian Brouder, Regan Donelon; Vincent Borden, Conor McCormack, David Hurley; Edward McCarthy, Stephen Walsh, Francely Lomboto. Subs: Maurice Nugent for Borden (63); Rob Manley for Lomboto (63); Oisin O’Reilly for Donelon (72). Not used: Alex Rutter, Mikie Rowe, Ibrahim Keita, Evan O’Connor, Darren Clarke, Steven Healy. Referee: David Dunne. Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.