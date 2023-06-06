Chad Ryan the hero as St. Peter’s slay Shamrock Celtic in Jim McLaughlin Cup final

Shane Greene’s charges on course for a sensational quadruple following their victory

Shamrock Celtic 2

St. Peter’s kept their quadruple hopes alive with an incredible late comeback in Travers Insurances Park in Arklow on Sunday after they came from two goals down against Shamrock Celtic to win the Jim McLaughlin Cup. It was the second time in a week that the two sides faced each other. Last weekend St. Peter’s came out on top in their semi-final of the Wicklow Cup but they were only too well aware that they would once again have to find a way past a tough Shamrock Celtic side if they wanted to add more silverware this season.

Chad Ryan of st. Peter's rushes to his son, Braxton, to celebrate his winning goal in the jim McLaughlin Cup final in Arklow.

There was very little action in front of goal for the opening 10 minutes. The only real chance in the early stages fell to St. Peter’s attacker Tony Harris when the ball dropped for him in the box, but Harris couldn’t keep and shot on target and his effort went wide of the post. Shamrock Celtic took the lead in the 19th minute with Oisin McGraynor finding the back of the net. A long ball over the top picked out McGraynor, the striker was forced wide but caught the St. Peter’s goalkeeper on his toes as he went for a low driven shot that flew into the corner of the net. St. Peter’s left back Davey Barry thought he had done enough to assist the equalising goal just on the stroke of half-time. Barry went on a great run down the left wing before chipping a ball across the face of goal only needing a touch from a St. Peter’s player to force it in but there was no one close enough to get a touch on the ball and Shamrock Celtic got the ball out of danger.

Killian, Noel and Mia O'Carroll celebrate St. Peter's winning the Jim McLaughlin Cup.

After the restart St. Peter’s dominated the possession stats but despite having all the ball they just couldn’t break down the Shamrock Celtic backline. Chad Ryan did have some half chances but failed to test the Celtic goalkeeper Ian Murphy. Shamrock Celtic doubled their lead in the 65th minute, a ball into the box from substitute Mikey Merrigan and a header from defender Caylam Gamble five yards out was enough to put Shamrock Celtic 2-0 up in the final. But St. Peter’s never know when they are beaten and seven minutes later Chad Ryan gave his side a lifeline with a beautiful half volley that flew into the bottom corner from just inside the box. A fantastic goal to give his side some hope.

Karl McLaughlin presents St. Peter's Des Kelly with the man of the match award.

Shamrock Celtic’s defence began to sit deeper and deeper and were camped on the edge of their box trying to keep out the constant attacking threat from the Bray men. That pressure cracked the defence in the 85th minute when Chad Ryan was tripped inside the box by goalscorer Caylam Gamble. Shane O’Neill stepped up for St. Peter’s and stroked the ball into the bottom corner, bringing the game to extra-time. Celtic were out on their feet after the whistle after 90 minutes, players were on all fours knowing that they had the game won early in the second half but St. Peter’s smelled blood. It took just five minutes of extra-time for St. Peter’s to wrap up the game, an inswinging corner from midfielder Killian O’Carroll met the head of Chad Ryan and that was all she wrote.

Denise Ryan celebrates St. Peter's cup final win over Shamrock Celtic in Arklow.

Amazingly, that is believed to be Chad Ryan’s 100th goal for the St. Peter’s club in 109 appearances, an amazing achievement by any stretch of the imagination. No comeback from Shamrock at that late stage after a very tough and physical 90 minutes and extra-time. An incredible comeback from St. Peter’s in the final few minutes. That’s the Premier Division title and the Jim McLaughlin Cup in the bag now so they turn their attention to next weekend as they again travel to Arklow for a third weekend in a row, to face Arklow United in the Charlie Byrne Cup final. The quadruple is now just two wins away for Shane Greene’s men.

Karl McLaughlin presents St. Peter's Des Kelly with the man of the match award.

St. Peter’s: 1. Niall Vaughan, 2. Darren McAtteer, 3. Davey Barry, 4. Dean Fletcher, 5. Des Kelly, 6. Jake Kane, 7. Shane O’Neill, 8. Killian O’Carroll, 9. Chad Ryan, 10. Jamie Kelly, 11. Tony Harris. Subs: Ryan Greene for Jake Kane (65), Dan Kelly for Tony Harris (E/T), Darren Lacey for Chad Ryan (E/T). Shamrock Celtic: 1. Ian Murphy, 2. Simon Phillips, 3. Andrew Earls, 4. Robert Keogh, 5. Caylam Gamble, 6. Brian Harrington, 7. James Lang, 8. Dean Noble, 9. Oisin McGraynor, 10. Luca Rampersaud, 11. Jack Fox. Sub: Mikey Merrigan for James Lang (65). Referee: Michael Kennedy