Carnew FC in seventh heaven as they power through to Gaynor Cup final in their first year together

William Dixon’s charges defeated Campile in last weekend’s semi-final

Carnew's Lucy Kemple was on the scoresheet as the number nine scored her team's first-half goal.

Campile United 0

It was a case of seventh heaven for Carnew FC when they reached the Gaynor Cup final after an an impressive 7-0 win over Campile United on Sunday morning.

Right from the off the home side looked to be well up for it with a goal within three minutes ensuring that they got off to the best possible start. A well-delivered cross into the box by Lucy Kemple was met on the half-volley by Julie Rawson who opened the scoring with a brilliant effort.

Campile's Simone Lyons shields the ball from Carnew's Rachael Dee.

Three minutes later Carnew had their second goal, a low driven shot by Ciara Kenny was blocked and then cleared off the line but only as far as Hannah Kilbride who slid in to force the ball over the line and into the back of the net.

Carnew’s centre back Nicole Curran was playing some dangerous balls over the Campile defence through the first half. Her ball over the top in the 32nd minute proved to be vital as she picked out the oncoming Rawson who controlled the ball and fired past Claire Howlin in the Campile goal.

Striker Lucy Kemple got in on the scoring act in the 38th minute when she got on the end of a cross into the box before slotting the ball into the corner of the net to put her side 4-0 up. Kemple grabbed two quick goals before half-time and secured her hat-trick in the semi-final.

Kemple was always on the halfway line when her team won back possession because she knew she had to pace to beat the defence and go one-on-one with the keeper if she timed her run right.

Carnew's Julie Rawson and Campile's Amy Mythen race to gain possession.

The ball over the top was difficult to defend against and Kemple took advantage. Her second goal was a scrappy one as she fired a shot from outside the box after she was picked out by Nicole Curran, the keeper saved the shot but couldn’t hold onto the ball and it went in over the line.

Kemple’s third was the best goal of the game. Another ball over the top to the striker but this time she bent the ball from outside the box into the top corner, giving Howlin no chance in goal. A superb strike to give her side a six-goal lead at the break.

Carnew made absolutely sure they booked their place in the final in the opening five minutes after the restart when they finished off the scoring with a seventh and final goal.

A well-delivered corner by Lucy Kemple was met by defender Nicole Curran who smashed the ball into the back of the net with an excellent volley from close range.

Credit must go out to Campile who did not drop their heads after the goals were flying in, but they found it very difficult in the first half to keep Carnew out.

Carnew's Ella Doran clears her lines with Campile's Libby Sutton close by.

Campile changed their keeper in the second half as Howlin came out of goals and was replaced by Libby Sutton who did well, but the damage was done in the first 45 minutes.

Carnew now look forward to their first Gaynor Cup final against either Cloughbawn AFC or Ferns United 2nds and they have a great chance at winning silverware in their first ever season together as a team.

Carnew FC: 1. Leanne Walsh, 2. Rachael Dee, 3. Abbie Kavanagh, 4. Kym Dixon, 5. Nicole Curran, 6, Hannah Kilbride, 7. Ella Doran, 8. Ciara Kenny, 9. Lucy Kemple, 10. Julie Rawson, 11. Tara Doran, 12. Chloe Kavanagh, 13. Kelly Kavanagh, 14. Sophie Doran, 15. Laura Byrne, 16. Breeda Dixon.

Campile United: 1. Claire Howlin, 2. Lisa Cummins, 3. Amy Mythen, 4. Chloe Power, 5. Mag Rowe, 6. Daniel Kent, 7. Megan Murphy, 8. Lauren Kent, 9. Mairead Kehoe, 10. Libby Sutton, 11. Simone Lyons, 12. Eva Fuhrmann.

Referee: James Doyle