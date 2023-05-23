Bright start fades for Wicklow Under-13s in SFAI final

Longford prove too good for Garden County side

Wicklow 2

A strong second-half comeback was enough to see Longford get the better of a brave Wicklow side to claim the SFAI Under-13 Trophy title at Evergreen Park in Kilkenny on Sunday.

It was Longford who started this game at a lightning pace as from the opening kick-off midfielder Mia Murtagh attempted to lob the Wicklow goalkeeper, but Lucy Doyle collected the ball over her head.

Minutes later Adam Kinlon tested Doyle again, but the Wicklow netminder stood strong to keep out the goalbound effort.

It was against the run of play that Wicklow opened the scoring, Sam Conyard breaking forward down the left before laying the ball back to his twin brother Kale who curled an effort into the top corner inside 10 minutes.

Wicklow piled on the pressure after this with the Conyards controlling the middle of the park. This control led to their second goal when striker David McCormack broke away and was awarded a penalty which he converted himself to double his side’s lead.

It was all Wicklow after the second goal. Ten minutes later they had the ball in the net again, but James McBride’s effort was ruled out for offside.

The last chance of the half for his side fell to Sam Conyard who tried to replicate his twin’s goal. Unfortunately, his effort narrowly missed the far post.

With the last attack of the half the opposition broke away through Alvin Kontoh who fired an effort against the post from an acute angle.

The half-time interval didn’t slow Wicklow down because within minutes of the resumption they had netted again only for the flag to be raised for a second time.

Longford were barely holding the opposition at bay, resulting in plenty of corners.

One of these corners landed on the head of Cillian Maher whose effort flew over the bar.

As the opponents started to empty the bench one of them made an immediate impact by winning a penalty which was converted by Mia Murtagh.

With the next play Tim Kenny controlled the ball well on the edge of the box before laying off to Oisin Kiernan who finished into the corner to level the tie halfway through the second period.

The team from the midlands had hit their purple patch and this didn’t let up as five minutes later they had taken the lead through Alvin Kontoh despite a fantastic save from Lucy Doyle from Adam Kinlon seconds earlier.

As Wicklow pushed forward to search for the equaliser, they couldn’t break through a resolute Longford rear-guard and with three minutes left Oisin Dillon broke away on the counter-attack to finish off the tie with an expert finish.

Wicklow: 20. Lucy Doyle, 2. Shane Doyle, 3. Tristan Fogarty, 4. Cillian Maher, 5. Rhys Behan, 14. Samuel Moraghan, 7. Sam Conyard, 8. Kale Conyard, 9. David McCormack, 10. Failim Redmond, 11. Cian Murphy. Subs: 17. James McBride, 16. Zach Cavanagh, 18. Alex Murphy, 13. Tiernan Shorthall.

Longford: 1. Thomas Reilly, 12. Tim Kenny, 14. Kamdi Aguneche, 3. Owen Kenny, 5. Alfie Murphy, 6. Kacper Slezak, 7. Ryan Kenny, 8. Mia Murtagh, 9. Oisin Dillon, 10. Adam Kinlon, 16. Alvin Kontoh. Subs: 11. Oisin Kiernan, 15. Oliver Brychy, 2. Kian Treacy, 4. Daire Kilmurray, 20. Cormac Regan, 13. MJ Mifya.

Referee: Noel Connolly