Bray Wanderers’ winless run banished by sweet victory over Finn Harps at the Carlisle!

Goals from Dane Massey and Harry Groome send Donegal side packing

Bray's Gerard Shortt looks for a way around Daithi McCallion of Finn Harps at the Carlisle Grounds last weekend.

Finn Harps 0

Bray Wanderers banished their winless run with a battling victory over a dogged Finn Harps at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday evening.

Goals in either half by Dane Massey and Harry Groome ensured that Ian Ryan’s men picked up maximum points for the first time in over a month.

The Seagulls dominated the first half without ever really creating too much in an attacking sense. But Harps came back and asked big questions of the home side – hitting the woodwork – before a classy Groome strike killed off the Donegal men.

Completely against the run of play, Finn Harps stumbled upon the first chance. Ryan Flood screeched past Guillermo Almirall before fluffing his cross. But it was a happy accident; as it trickled into Seamus Keogh’s path. The attacker was denied by the legs of Alex Moody.

The visitors then almost shot themselves in the foot. Ben Feeney retrieved a long ball down the left flank and sent in a cross. Captain Keith Cowan hooked a foot at it and diverted it inches wide of his own far post.

Harps’ brightest spark was undoubtedly Caoimhin Porter. He took a short pass off Tim-Oliver Hiemer before beating his man and whipping a diagonal pass cross-field for O’Donnell who was beaten to it by milliseconds by the outrushing Moody.

Wanderers took a deserved lead on 20 minutes. Ger Shortt delivered a corner kick from the right. From the back post, Ben Feeney headed it back across goal. And Dane Massey had time to take a touch before slamming home from four yards out.

Okwuy Okwute of Finn Harps looks to dispossess Bray Wanderers captain Dane Massey.

Dave Rogers’ side wanted a penalty in the 23rd minute when O’Donnell drilled the ball back into the box following a cleared corner. Referee Daniel Murphy made them settle for a corner.

Eoin Farrell came to Bray’s rescue on the half hour mark. Flood and O’Donnell were breaking at a rapid pace and Flood was running into acres of free space beyond Farrell but the right-back got a vital touch to O’Donnell’s pass to extinguish the danger.

Substitute Darren Craven tried a cute strike from the edge of the area with the outside of his right foot, but it skidded narrowly wide.

Some good work from Ger Shortt down the right flank in the 39th minute saw him seemingly put it on a plate for Conor Davis. But before he could pounce, Porter swept in out of nowhere to clear.

Just 30 seconds into the second period, half-time sub Okwuy Okwute almost had the best kind of impact. Flood surged down the flank and fizzed in a low cross that Okwute got a toe to, but he deflected it straight into Moody’s path.

The woodwork denied Harps next. Porter teased in a cross from the right and O’Donnell’s looping header came off both the crossbar and post before being hacked away.

Moments before O’Donnell’s close call, Davis had gone close from a free kick for Bray. He curled it goalwards but was denied by Hiemer who scrambled to his right to push it away.

Harps replacement Michael Harris was slid in down the left on 74 minutes. He took perhaps one touch more than he needed to and it took him a tad wide – allowing Cole Omorehiomwan to block his eventual strike.

Bray's Gerard Shortt is challenged by Caoimhin Porter and Okwuy Okwute of Finn Harps.

Seamus Keogh drilled an effort from the edge of the box with 15 minutes to go which Moody parried. It struck Groome and could have gone anywhere but it bounced into the grateful arms of Moody.

And Bray wrapped up the three points in classy fashion. Groome won the ball in his own half and surged forward. He spread it to the left to Feeney who floated over a cross that Groome met crisply on the volley.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Cole Omorehiomwan, Jack Hudson, Dane Massey; Guillermo Almirall, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Ger Shortt, Conor Davis, Ben Feeney. Subs: Darren Craven for Almirall (8); Callum Thompson for Davis (68); Dave Webster for Shortt (87); Leon Ajala for Farrell (87). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Conor Knight, Ben Clarke, Daniel Chukwu, Zach Nolan.

Finn Harps: Tim-Oliver Hiemer; Daithi McCallion, Keith Cowan, Shane McMonagle; Caoimhin Porter, Katlego Mashigo, Noe Baba, Ryan Flood; Seamus Keogh; Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva, Sean O’Donnell. Subs: Okwuy Okwute for Da Silva (H/T); Michael Harris for Okwute (71); Damian Duffy for O’Donnell (76); Kevin Jordan for McMonagle (90+1); Brendan McLaughlin for Porter (90+1). Not used: Oisin Farrell, Caoimhin Bonner.

Referee: Daniel Murphy.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.