Bray Wanderers slip to eighth after defeat to Waterford

Seagulls now six points off play-off spots

Waterford United 1

Bray Wanderers had over an hour to get their play-off dream back on track, but they came up short against a colossal defensive performance from the 10 men of Waterford. Keith Long’s side took a third-minute lead from the penalty spot but lost goalscorer Cameron Creswell to a red card on 33 minutes. Despite playing with an extra man for the remainder of the tie; the hosts barely troubled visiting goalkeeper Sam Sargeant. And with Wexford, Longford Town and Treaty United all picking up wins, the Seagulls dropped to eighth place and now fall six points behind the play-off spots. Ronan Coughlan’s absence from the team-sheet was a boost for Bray Wanderers but it took the visitors only two minutes to assert their superiority. Kilian Cantwell sprayed a fine diagonal out left to Connor Parsons. He led Max Murphy on a wild goose chase as he pulled him right, left and right again as he skipped by him into the box. He was pulled down by Conor Crowley and Oliver Moran pointed to the spot. Alex Moody guessed right but Creswell tucked his 12-yarder beyond him into the left corner. Waterford’s all-action midfielder Niall O’Keefe chipped a measured pass in behind for Dane Massey for Serge Atakayi to chase on 11 minutes. The on-loan Pat’s man squared it to Creswell, but he was denied by an impeccably timed block by Sean Quinn. Some magic feet from Dean McMenamy in the Bray penalty area on 20 minutes almost saw him carve out an opening for himself but he couldn’t get his strike past the sea of Bray bodies who deflected it behind. From that corner, the ball dropped on the edge of the six-yard box, and, after a manic scramble, Bray managed to shovel it behind for another flag kick. In the 27th minute, Cole Omorehiomwan made a clearance and was caught by a late stamp on the foot by Cresswell. It was undoubtedly a yellow card, and it would come back to haunt to him within minutes. Creswell was fed the ball on the edge of the area and was on the receiving end of a strong tackle. The referee immediately blew his whilst and the initial off-pitch consensus was that Oliver Moran was trying to decide whether the foul was inside the box or not. But then it quickly became apparent that he didn’t believe it was a foul at all and he loomed over Creswell waiting for the attacker to return to his feet so that he could show him a second yellow. Three minutes later, Waterford boss Keith Long was also booked – presumably for voicing his dissatisfaction at Moran’s refereeing. It was evident very early on in the second period that it was going to be Waterford’s defence versus Bray’s attack. Wanderers were scoring into the end of the ground where they scored twice to recover from 2-0 down against Athlone and would have been hoping for more of that same magic. Darren Craven was inspirational that night and he almost ignited the fightback. Cantwell was sloppy and was pushed off the ball. Craven had it at his feet suddenly with nobody pressing him so – naturally – he let it rip and only the crossbar denied him as his 22-yard drive left Sargeant’s goalframe rattling. As the tie entered the last 10 minutes, Waterford seemed happy to officially call it quits on any kind of attacking effort. Every Bray attack they cleaned up would see the ball punted upfield before it made its way back into the Waterford half. Waterford shot-stopper Sargeant went to ground after plucking a cross out of the sky. Whether he was injured or not, only he – and the physio – know, but it wasted a few minutes and stopped any flow that Bray had generated. Conor Davis made his return from a wrist injury on 76 minutes and almost made a telling return as he took Almirall’s pass in his stride into the Waterford area, but his effort was deflected narrowly wide. Cantwell would pick up a caution for timewasting with nine minutes of normal time remaining as the visitors tried to eat up every second they could. As the clock ticked on, Bray just couldn’t find a way past Waterford. Too many crosses sailed straight out of play or straight into Sargeant’s hands. Too many shots were fired off in desperation. But now it is Bray’s play-off hopes that are starting to look desperate. Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Max Murphy, Sean Quinn, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey; Callum Thompson, Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall, Len O’Sullivan; Darren Craven; Chris Lyons. Subs: Harry Groome for Crowley (H/T); Jake Walker for Massey (59); Dave Webster for Quinn (76); Conor Davis for Lyons (76); Zach Nolan for O’Sullivan (85). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Jack Hudson, Conor Knight, Daniel Chukwu. Waterford FC: Sam Sargeant; Darragh Power, Kilian Cantwell, Giles Ene Malachi Phillips, Ryan Burke; Niall O’Keefe, Romeo Akachukwu; Serge Atakayi, Dean McMenamy, Connor Parsons; Cameron Cresswell. Subs: Rowan McDonald for McMenamy (56); Andrew Baker for Power (56); Shane Griffin for Akachukwu (79); Sam Perry for Atakayi (90+3). Not used: Paul Martin, Harvey Warren, Adam Queally, Ronan Mansfield, Anthony Adenopo. Referee: Oliver Moran. Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.