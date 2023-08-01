Bray Wanderers relinquish grip on First Division play-offs

Seagulls’ defeat to Galway sees Ryan’s men drop to sixth

Bray's Darren Craven tried to start something of a revival for the Seagulls early in the second half but following the sniff of a goal chance from his cross, it was all one-way traffic for Galway United.

Bray Wanderer 0

Defeat to Galway United has seen Bray Wanderers relinquish their grip on the play-offs. They have been replaced by Wexford FC, with the Seagulls dropping to sixth.

It was a plucky first half performance from Ian Ryan’s charges but a killer goal right on the stroke of half-time set the Tribesmen on the path for victory and the second half was a procession after that.

It worryingly means that Bray have now managed just one goal in their last four league matches and it is also just one league triumph in their last nine attempts.

Walsh netted twice at Eamonn Deacy Park and was joined on the scoresheet by David Hurley as John Caulfield’s troops continued to march towards the league title.

Walsh was threaded in down the left flank after 13 minutes as the hosts got their first sniff of goal. He smashed it goalwards, but Matt Connor pushed it away; with Len O’Sullivan knocking it behind to complete the clearance.

Wanderers’ work-rate in the first half had to be admired. They made it very uncomfortable for the champions elect. On 20 minutes, Chris Lyons hared after a Ben Feeney flick-on, and he hounded three different Galway defenders and very nearly robbed the ball back inside the Galway area.

United had a goal disallowed just before the hour mark. Following a short corner, Ronan Manning fired home emphatically but the referee’s assistant had his flag raised already as he deemed the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

A sumptuous pass from Manning released Ed McCarthy next. Only Cole Omorehiomwan stood between himself and goal, with Stephen Walsh free in the middle for a golden chance if he could be found. But Omorehiomwan did brilliantly to read McCarthy’s intentions and pull off a vital block.

Matt Connor’s goal continued to be the busier of the two but without being bombarded in any way shape or form. Killian Brouder headed a free wide on 34 minutes and then – from a McCarthy long-throw – Manning spanked a half-volley over.

On the evidence of the first half, you would not have believed that there were 32 points separating the sides prior to kick-off. But then it all changed in the blink of an eye.

Under pressure, Bray captain Dave Webster’s back-pass ran out for a corner kick. From that flag kick, Connor got a hand to it and, after a brief bout of pinball, Walsh pulled off an acrobatic volley from eight yards to break the deadlock.

Parity would have been deserved for the Seagulls at the interval, but it is a cruel game. Darren Craven tried to spark a revival early in the second period. Outnumbered on the right flank, he popped it through his marker’s legs and sent in a teasing low cross that Robert Slevin was alert to hack behind.

After that sniff of goal, it was one-way traffic for the hosts.

Manning’s measured 53rd minute cross to the back post was studied keenly all the way by Vincent Borden but when it eventually fell for him, the angle was unkind, and he guided it into the side netting. A frustrated Connor then appeared to get involved in some aggro with Walsh, but Oliver Moran quickly restored calm.

Connor would be more frustrated two minutes later as he was beaten for a second time. Manning’s long ball found Walsh 25 yards out. He slipped it through the legs of Webster and slipped Manning in. His attempted return pass – via a back-heel – didn’t work out but the in-rushing Ed McCarthy struck it only for a block from Len O’Sullivan to see the ball rebound very fortuitously for Walsh to tap into an empty net.

A half-chance to halve the deficit saw a typically towering header from Omorehiomwan fail to hit the target from a Crowley cross.

Galway’s third arrived on 80 from David Hurley and, for once, it wasn’t from the spot against the Seagulls. McCarthy surged forward from the centre circle and exchanged a flurry of passes with Manning; the latter of which saw McCarthy nudge the ball in behind for Manning. Connor read the danger and raced out but Manning got there first and laid it across the face of goal where it found Hurley to thump home.

It should have ended 4-0 when late substitute Wassim Aouachria broke clean through with two minutes left on the clock. He deftly dinked over Connor, but Webster got back to intervene before it crossed the line.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Colm Horgan, Robert Slevin, Killian Brouder, Oisin O’Reilly; Conor McCormack, Vincent Borden; Ed McCarthy, David Hurley, Ronan Manning; Stephen Walsh. Subs: Aodh Dervin for Borden (77); Wassim Aouachria for Manning (81); Francely Lomboto for McCarthy (86); Evan O’Connor for Horgan (86). Not used: Sean Barron, Regan Donelon, Maurice Nugent, Rob Manley, Darren Clarke.

Bray Wanderers: Matthew Connor; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dave Webster, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall, Sean Quinn; Darren Craven; Chris Lyons, Ben Feeney. Subs: Harry Groome for Quinn (63); Callum Thompson for Feeney (71); Jake Walker for Lyons (71); Yoyo Mahdy for Almirall (85); Zach Nolan for O’Sullivan (85). Not used: Alex Moody, Conor Knight, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Daniel Chukwu.

Referee: Oliver Moran.

Venue: Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway.