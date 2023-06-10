Bray Wanderers overpowered by strong Waterford FC outfit

Harsh lessons learned after conceding early in both halves

Bray Wanderers 1

Harsh lessons will be learned by Bray Wanderers after succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against Waterford FC. Going up against full-time opposition will always be a tricky task but conceding goals in the first minute of both the first and second half cost them dearly. Seagulls’ top scorer Ben Feeney had drawn Bray level late in the first period to stun Waterford who had dominated to that point. But the home side would overpower their visitors in the second period; Ronan Coughlan helping himself to two goals and it could have been more. Everyone’s stopwatch told a slightly different tale, but the undeniable fact was that Bray were breached inside the opening minute. The hosts had already gone close when Ryan Burke’s left-wing cross was almost turned home. Waterford recycled it and Dean McMenamy worked space just inside the area to smuggle a curling shot into the bottom corner. Wanderers had a chance to register an instant reply as Chris Lyons was played through the middle, but the 30-year-old dragged his shot wide from 18 yards. Waterford then bombarded the Bray goal for the remaining opening quarter of an hour. Couglan wriggled free down the right only to be denied by the feet of Stephen McGuinness. The free-scoring attacker turned provider next as his lay-off set Roland Idowu free. His first touch was fine but his second was too strong and it bought McGuinness just enough time to smother the effort. Coughlan’s next trick was to flick a ball in behind to find the run of McMenamy. The midfielder took it in his stride but pulled his shot the wrong side of McGuinness’ far post. Keith Long’s charges looked to be toying with their part-time opponents, but Bray climbed off the canvas and began showing signs of life after that. Ben Feeney is always willing to run down the channels and one such run down the left carved out Bray’s first chance; his cross met Darren Craven but the midfielder’s attempt was charged down. Feeney changed flanks by the 26th minute as he floated one into Chris Lyons. The striker controlled it and tried to shoot in the same instant but fluffed it and it trickled wide. McGuinness’ busy evening did not relent. On 34, Thomas Oluwa looked to be crowded out of it in the penalty area but found the room to dig out a cross. Coughlan rose to meet it but it lacked power, and the custodian claimed it. The RSC was stunned as the Seagulls drew level in the 38th minute. Max Murphy was given the freedom of the city down the right flank and whipped it to Feeney who superbly to guide his header into the top corner. Ian Ryan’s troops had two more sniffs of goal before the interval. Lyons saw an effort from the edge of the area deflected behind before Craven tried to lob Paul Martin from 50 yards. His effort sailed over. Bray then showed that they had not learned their lesson from the first half as they conceded just 25 seconds into the second period. Connor Parsons raced away on the right and his low centre found Coughlan who turned it past McGuinness with ease. The impressive Ryan Burke fizzed a pass down the left flank to set Oluwa away. He had options in the middle but opted to shoot. McGuinness made the block at his near post. Wanderers enjoyed a rare counter in the 51st minute as Feeney timed his run well. But when he looked up for support, he realised he was isolated. His cross was nodded behind. Ex-Seagull Kilian Cantwell almost gave Waterford the two-goal cushion they were chasing as he glanced Burke’s free, but McGuinness gratefully clutched the ball to his chest. Waterford had Paul Martin to thank on 59 minutes. Harry Groome played it into Lyons’ feet, and he used his body superbly before threading through for Craven. Martin quickly narrowed the angle and managed to turn Craven’s strike behind. Waterford’s decisive third arrived on 66 minutes. Omorehiomwan hacked at a clearance, and it was blocked. Idowu pounced and found the run of Coughlan who steered it past McGuinness. Bray refused to tap out and almost pulled one back but for Burke clearing away a Feeney effort with Martin beaten. Coughlan was determined to add another match ball to his collection and came agonisingly close to doing so but McGuinness managed to turn his header onto the crossbar. Bray now head into the mid-season break in fifth place – four points off fourth. Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Niall O’Keeffe, Giles Ene Malachi Phillips, Kilian Cantwell, Ryan Burke; Dean McMenamy, Barry Crowe Baggley, Shane Griffin; Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan, Connor Parsons. Subs: Thomas Oluwa for McMenamy (23); Tunmise Sobowale for Griffin (63); Christopher Conn Clarke for Parsons (63); Dean Larkin for Idowu (82). Not used: Darragh Power, Eddie Nolan, Matthew Connor, Thomas Donaghy, Ronan Mansfield. Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Max Murphy, Dave Webster, Cole Omorehiomwan, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Darren Craven; Chris Lyons, Ben Feeney. Subs: Joe Power for Groome (68); Callum Thompson for Craven (71); Jake Walker for Lyons (80); Jack Hudson for Omorehiomwan (80). Not used: Alex Moody, Conor Davis, Conor Knight, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Zach Donohue. Referee: Gavin Colfer. Venue: RSC, Waterford.