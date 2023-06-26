Bray Wanderers make hard work of it against Kerry FC

A return to winning ways against Kerry FC ensured that Bray Wanderers maintained their grip on the play-off spots.

But they were left with plenty to mull over as basement side Kerry FC threatened a late leveller in an entertaining bout at the Carlisle Grounds.

One would have thought a facile evening lied in store for the Seagulls when Darren Craven blasted them ahead inside three minutes.

But Kerry levelled and then reduced the deficit in the second half to set-up a nerve jangling finale.

Harry Groome anticipated a loose Kerry pass and stepped in to intercept. He fed Darren Craven 25 yards out.

With nobody nibbling at his heels, he assessed his options and the one he chose was to unleash a rocket into the top corner.

Feeney’s runs caused havoc for Kerry FC all evening but they caused their own problems in the 11th minute. Conor Crowley’s cross from the right wasn’t cleared initially, and then the clearance attempt was blocked and rebounded into the box.

Ben Feeney of Bray Wanderers under pressure from Kerry captain Kevin Williams.

Everybody seemed to freeze except Feeney who raced onto it but poked wide past the outrushing Callan Scully.

In the blink of an eye, Kerry were level. Sean McGrath’s pass split the Bray defence and Leo Gaxha kept his cool to slot it to the net beyond Stephen McGuinness.

On 22 minutes, a Crowley corner was met by Feeney’s downward header. The ball bounced up off the woodwork and Kerry somehow survived the ensuing scramble.

Two minutes later, a free from Crowley fell to Dave Webster inside the area but he sliced his half-volley wide.

For a second time, the inexperienced visitors almost shot themselves in the foot on 31 minutes.

Everyone was in the box awaiting a long throw from Samuel Aladesan but he caught all by surprise by tossing it back to Kevin Williams.

But when his long-ball was quickly cleared, Crowley was suddenly breaking into the Kerry half with nobody around him. Williams’ recovery pace saw him apply pressure to Crowley and the midfielder was eventually crowded out as he slowed the move down.

Bray thought they were ahead again when Webster’s pass released Feeney down the right. He was all alone as he squared for Lyons to tap home but the assistant referee’s late flag curtailed celebrations and greatly angered the Wanderers players.

Kerry left-back Robert Vasiu wandered forward time and time again and Feeney took great delight in exploiting it on each occasion.

A minute into stoppage time, Feeney really made it count. Bray won the ball in the Kerry half and Lovic quickly shipped it to the unmarked Feeney who used the defender’s body to allow him to brilliantly whip a curling effort into the top corner with his left peg.

Bray's Dane Massey on the ball.

It might have been game, set and match before the interval. Darren Craven viciously struck a free that Scully’s flailing hand just about kept out.

Lyons’ follow-up was blocked and rolled across the goal-line before being hacked clear.

Kerry seemed deflated by the horrendous timing of that key goal and Bray exerted their dominance in the second period.

A Crowley chip into the area in the 48th minute saw Jack Hudson nod onto the roof of the net when Feeney was better placed behind him but the defender wasn’t to know.

The hosts stamped out Kerry’s hopes completely with their third om 56 minutes.

Lovic won possession 40 yards from goal and instantly slid Lyons in with a magnificent pass. The striker guided home his fourth strike of the season with ease.

Despite the circumstances, Kerry did not throw in the towel. A surging run in from the left channel by Ryan Kelliher saw him roll it to Gaxha on the edge of the area and his side-foot finished only inches wide.

Substitute Kennedy Amechi then crafted a chance out of nothing as he blocked Stephen McGuinness’ clearance but his attempt to score to an empty net was foiled by a block from the covering Webster.

Their endeavour would be rewarded late on as Cian Brosnan converted from Matt Keane’s pass but – despite five nervy minutes of injury time for the home support – Wanderers hung on to claim all three points.

The Bray Wanderers team huddle before kick-off.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Max Murphy, Dave Webster, Jack Hudson, Dane Massey; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Darren Craven; Ben Feeney, Chris Lyons. SUBS: Guillermo Almirall for Groome (H/T); Ger Shortt for Feeney (64); Jake Walker for Lyons (72); Callum Thompson for Craven (72); Conor Knight for Lovic (87). Not used: Alex Moody, Len O’Sullivan, Cole Omorehiomwan, Joseph Power.

Kerry FC: Callan Scully; Cian Barrett, Kevin Williams, Samuel Aladesanusi, Robert Vasiu; Sean McGrath, Matthew Keane, Togor Silong; Nathan Gleeson, Ryan Kelliher, Leonardo Gaxha. SUBS: Sean O’Connell for Vasiu (H/T); Cian Brosnan for McGrath (70); Kennedy Amechi for Kelliher (70); Graham O’Reilly for Keane (88); Alex Ainscough for Silong (88). Not used: Richard Healy, Shane Guthrie, Andy Quaid.

Referee: Declan Toland.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.