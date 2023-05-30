Bray Wanderers hold on against Cobh Ramblers after red card blow

Shortt dismissal changes the game

Bray's Ben Feeney with a flying shot on goal that was only kept out by a great save from the Cobh keeper.

Cobh Ramblers 2

Ger Shortt’s short fuse proved very costly for Bray Wanderers on Friday as it forced their hand in a match they looked extremely capable of winning.

Bray came from behind to lead – before losing that lead – to Cobh Ramblers but any hopes of regaining that impetus evaporated when Shortt was red carded in the 65th minute for an off-the-ball incident.

Luke Desmond fired Cobh ahead after 17 minutes, but an own goal restored parity by the 23rd.

Conor Crowley – making his return from injury – blasted Bray ahead in the 52nd minute. A peach of a strike from Desmond saw the visitors fight back on 61 minutes but Bray were unable to press on and force the winner as one might have expected due to their latest red card.

Bray's Max Murphy tries to get free from Cobh's Wilson Waweru.

A slip from Max Murphy opened the doors for Cobh in the fifth minute. Conor Drinan seized the loose ball and whipped an inviting cross into the path of the in-rushing Wilson Waweru, but he steered his half-volley over.

Waweru was played clean through on goal a minute later, but he again failed to take advantage; foiled this time by Alex Moody who managed to block the striker’s effort with the inside of his leg.

Cobh had sliced through the heart of the Bray defence with far too much ease, but the hosts began to get a grip on proceedings after that.

Ger Shortt was played in behind via a clever chip over the Cobh defence. His first touch was poor though and when he eventually shot; it sailed harmlessly wide.

Dane Massey curled in a measured cross from the left on 12 minutes which Ben Feeney got to ahead of his marker. He planted a header towards the bottom corner, but Lee Steacy did brilliantly to get down to his right and turn it behind.

The opener came just after the quarter of an hour mark, and it is one Massey won’t want to see again in a hurry. Darragh O’Sullivan Connell crossed from the left and Massey rose to clear. But the captain on the night only managed to nod it a couple of yards away and it landed at Luke Desmond’s feet. He controlled it and his low shot – not the purest of efforts – skidded along the turf and squirmed past Moody into the bottom corner.

But Wanderers replied within six minutes. Max Murphy pushed it down the line for the free-roaming Craven and he drilled in a low cross that Steacy failed to cut out before Michael McCarthy deflected into his own goal.

The Seagulls almost took the lead moments later. Craven, now on the left, laid the ball back into Massey’s path. His cross was blocked but the ball sat up for him and he burst onto it before unleashing a thunderbolt that screeched goalwards before clipping Steacy’s crossbar.

A perfectly weighed pass from the returning Crowley set Shortt free on 28 minutes. He might have squared it for Feeney but took on the shot himself; dragging his left-footed effort wide. He almost tried ‘too hard’ to score.

Waweru had a chance to make amends for his two earlier misses before the half-time break but instead he made it a hat-trick of spurned opportunities. A long throw from the left was flicked towards the back post where Waweru out leapt his man to meet it. He had a lot of goal to aim at, but the angle wasn’t his friend and he nodded it wide.

Having ended the first period in the ascendency, Ian Ryan’s charges hit the front on 52 minutes. Crowley’s cross was nodded away, and he stormed onto it like a nearby DART; taking it on his chest and storming into the box before blasting into the top corner.

Jack Hudson was penalised for a foul on the hour marked and booked for his troubles, but the defender seemed adamant that it should not have been a foul in the first place.

The free kick was cleared to the edge of the area by Cole Omorehiomwan where Luke Desmond was lurking.

He watched it all the way and swivelled to meet in on the volley; sending the ball zipping through a sea of bodies to nestle in the bottom corner.

The rug was then swept from under Bray’s feet on 65 minutes as Shortt received his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident.

That sending off tied Ryan’s hands. He withdrew attacker Feeney for defender Dave Webster with 10 minutes left on the clock to ensure that Bray earned a share of the spoils. Bray fans will surely be left wondering what might have happened had Shortt’s fuse not been so short.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Jack Hudson, Dane Massey; Eoin Farrell, Harry Groome, Conor Crowley; Darren Craven; Ger Shortt, Ben Feeney. Subs: Callum Thompson for Crowley (62); Luka Lovic for Farrell (73); Dave Webster for Feeney (81). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Len O’Sullivan, Chris Lyons, Conor Davis, Conor Knight, Joe Power.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons; Tiernan O’Brien, Dale Holland, Jason Abbott, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell; Luke Desmond; Wilson Waweru, Conor Drinan. Subs: Jake Hegarty for Waweru (76); Liam Kervick for Drinan (76); Cian Browne for O’Sullivan Connell (84); Claudio Osorio for Holland (84); David Bosnjak for McCarthy (89). Not used: Darragh Burke, Justin Eguaibor, Callum Stringer, Charlie O’Brien.

Referee: David Connolly.