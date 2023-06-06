Bray Wanderers drawn against Cockhill Celtic of Donegal in FAI Senior Cup

Game to be played on the weekend of July 23

Kids from St Peter's and St. Kevin's NS Greystones greeting officials and players as they come onto the pitch for the Bray Wanderers v. Galway United game at the Carlisle Grounds. St. Kevin's were victorious in the FAI 5s competition at the Aviva Stadium last week.

Bray Wanderers have drawn Donegal outfit Cockhill Celtic away in the first round of the 2023 FAI Cup in a game to be played on the weekend of July 23.

Ian Ryan’s Seagulls will face a team currently sitting atop the Ulster Senior League with 11 wins from 15 games in the seven-team competition.

A huge Dublin derby is another of the stand-out clashes following the draw on Tuesday afternoon, with Bohemians drawn against 2022 runners-up Shelbourne.

Twelve-time winners Dundalk have also been drawn to play 25-time champions Shamrock Rovers in a repeat of the 2020 final, in which the Lilywhites triumphed.

Defending champions Derry City will host First Division Athlone Town, while 2021 winners St Patrick’s Athletic are on the road against First Division side Longford Town.

The final is pencilled in for the Aviva Stadium on November 12.

Men’s FAI Cup First Round draw:

Galway United v Bangor; Celtic Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; Bohemians v Shelbourne; Portlaoise v Skerries Town; Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers; Treaty United v Cork City; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers; Lucan United v St Patrick’s CY; Gorey Rangers v Rockmount; Derry City v Athlone Town; Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps; Wexford v Avondale United; St Michael’s AFC v Waterford; Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Cobh Ramblers.