Bray Wanderers denied late winner as Hallahan saves the day for Treaty

Seagulls have to settle for a share of the spoils in Limerick

Luka Lovic could have been the hero but he was denied by heroic goalkeeping in the 94th minute as Bray Wanderers again flattered to deceive.

That man Ben Feeney was once again the Seagulls’ saving grace as he nudged Bray ahead after just five minutes. But a potential sixth clean sheet of the season was denied by the 15th minute as Enda Curran lobbed Stephen McGuinness from outside the area.

Both sides have decent chances to win it but the best one was saved to last as Lovic was denied – beyond stoppage time – from just six yards out.

Bray faced a Munster side last week and enjoyed a flying start and they repeated the trick in Markets Field on Friday evening. Colin Conroy had his foot on the ball in the Treaty half and decided to pass it back to his goalkeeper.

The pass was short though and Shane Hallahan hadn’t anticipated it so Feeney nipped in to intercept before rounding the shot-stopper and rolling home. The attacker blessed himself as part of his celebration.

Wanderers almost coughed up their lead within two minutes. Two Bray men both seemed to expect the other to pick up Dave Webster’s pass.

William Armshaw capitalised on their reluctance and drove forward with the ball before slipping in Dean George fired one from inside the area.

Feeney nearly doubled the visitors’ lead on 11 minutes. Conor Crowley sent in a free-kick from the left and Feeney met it on his head. Hallahan did brilliantly to flick out a desperate hand and knock it away; evading the in-rushing Chris Lyons by inches who would have enjoyed a gift-wrapped tap-in.

On the quarter hour mark, the sides were level. Guillermo Almirall tried a cross-field ball out to Max Murphy but it fell short and Marc Ludden took control.

His diagonal pass found the run of Enda Curran up against Dane Massey. When Curran looked up, he saw Stephen McGuinness charging from his goal and he lifted it over the advancing custodian before enjoying watching it bounce into the empty net.

Feeney remained a thorn in Treaty’s side and almost restored the Bray lead within 60 seconds but was denied from a tight angle by Hallahan.

Treaty’s attacks were infrequent but when they did string a move together; Bray looked creaky at the back.

A chip into the box from Armshaw found Curran the wrong side of his man and, but for a poor first touch, he would have only had McGuinness to beat.

Midway through the first period, Max Murphy floated a hopeful ball towards the box. Darren Craven helped it back into Feeney’s path and his fine strike was met by an equally fine save as Hallahan turned it over his crossbar.

The hosts survived a huge scare on the stroke of half-time. Feeney sent over a cross from the right that the in-rushing Craven just couldn’t reach. Lyons rescued it and teed up Conor Crowley but his shot was a let-down and Treaty lived to tell the story.

Chris Lyons has been enjoying a hot streak in front of goal as of late and had a sniff of goal on 54 minutes. Max Murphy whipped in from the right and Lyons timed his run well to meet it but he couldn’t apply the finishing touch.

Murphy almost earned an unlikely assist in the 63rd minute. His throw-in saw two Treaty players pass responsibility to each other and the result was; Jake Walker suddenly had a shooting chance. But his half-volley was deflected over. From that resulting corner, Murphy’s flag kick saw Ger Shortt and Ben Feeney trying to pull the trigger and a Treaty defender did excellently to thwart the latter.

Tommy Barrett’s side caused a few moments of panic for the Bray defence as the second half progressed. From a Ludden free, Dean George forced McGuinness into a straightforward save.

With five minutes left, Dean George broke free. The covering defenders recovered and applied pressure which forced the attacker to eventually slice wide.

And with stoppage time expired, Bray could have won it with the last kick of the game. Max Murphy hung one into the box and it was nodded down to Luka Lovic six yards out but Hallahan threw himself at the grenade and managed to block.

Treaty United: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Andrew Spain, Darren Nwankwo, Marc Ludden; Colin Conroy, Lee Devitt, Stephen Christopher; William Armshaw, Enda Curran, Dean George. SUBS: Josh Quinlivan for Curran (79); Colin Kelly for Armshaw (88). Not used: Conor Winn, Nikodem Kozlowski, Scott Kirkland, Darren Collins, Fionn Doherty, Robbie Lynch, Mark Murphy.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Max Murphy, Dave Webster, Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Guillermo Almirall; Darren Craven; Ben Feeney, Chris Lyons. SUBS: Cole Omorehiomwan for Webster (28); Ger Shortt for Crowley (H/T); Jake Walker for Almirall (58); Callum Thompson for Craven (81); Joe Power for Lyons (81). Not used: Alex Moody, Jack Hudson, Conor Davis, Conor Knight.

Referee: Daniel Murphy.

Venue: Markets Field, Limerick.