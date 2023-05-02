Bray Wanderers collapse to Treaty is a bitter pill to swallow

Seagulls looked feeble in attack at the Carlisle on Monday

Bray's Jack Hudson tries to get his head onto a Bray corner kick.

Treaty United 3

Bank holiday weekends are meant to be fun, relaxing and enjoyable. This one certainly wasn’t for anyone of a Bray Wanderers persuasion.

Defeat to Waterford on Friday night may be forgiven but a collapse at home to Treaty United will be a bitter pill to swallow for Seagulls fans.

Wanderers yet again looked feeble in attack and fell behind to a disputed penalty in the 70th minute. A late double from William Armshaw gave the scoreline a glossier look for the Limerick side as Bray finished with 10 men due to Cole Omorehimwan’s dismissal in second half stoppage time.

Both sides were testing the waters in the early stages and the goalmouth action was thin on the ground.

Bray's Callum Thompson and Treaty United's Lee Devitt battle for possession.

A 12th minute free for Treaty was nodded away by Conor Davis and then added to by Len O’Sullivan. Treaty recovered the ball though and worked it neatly around the edge of the area before Conor Barry broke the lines and surged into the box. From a tight angle, his effort was blocked behind.

A set-piece also produced Bray’s first shot. Darren Nwankwo headed away Joe Power’s corner and Guillermo Almirall met in with a crisp volley from nearly 25 yards out. Treaty goalkeeper Shane Hallahan was possibly unsighted as he awkwardly turned it behind with his legs.

Power often seems to be the creative force in the Bray side. On 24 minutes, he was hoping to ignite something but with little options around, he curled a measured shot that struck the netting on its way past Hallahan’s goal.

Succes Edogun was not afraid to put the hard yards in and Treaty weren’t afraid to fling a ball down the left for him to chase. The tactic paid off in the 37th minute and Edogun squared it to Enda Curran on the edge of the area. Veteran striker Curran tried to catch Alex Moody out at his near post, but his strike skidded a couple of yards wide.

From the resulting goal kick, the hosts cheaply coughed up possession and Curran found himself in an almost identical situation, but it had the result as he again fired to the left and wide.

Bray's Harry Groome looks to go past Treaty United's Darren Nwankwo.

Another Edogun foray forward minutes before those incidents saw him fizz a dangerous cross/shot across the face of goal.

A sleeping Bray defence were almost punished from a Treaty free. 40 yards out, Stephen Christopher was able to streak up the free-taker’s blindside completely unnoticed and take a pass. He charged into the box, but his strike was cleared by Harry Groome.

Treaty fans were incensed for two different reasons as the first half drew to a closer.

The first saw Edogun running in behind again. He squared for Curran who looked set to score past Moody, but Alan Patchell pulled play back for a foul on Edogun.

On the stroke of half time then, Treaty were about to counter as the ball was lifted over Joe Power’s head.

He stuck out a hand to halt their momentum and Patchell awarded a free against him but there was no second booking for the midfielder who had picked up a yellow in the 12th minute.

Bray's Joseph Power winds up for a shot as Treaty's Darren Nwankwo closes in.

Sandwiched in-between those controversies, Alex Moody had to be alert to scramble backwards and help a Dean George free from wide on the left over the crossbar.

Lorcan Fitzgerald was introduced at half time and almost had a nightmare beginning. Within a minute of coming on, he seemed to tread on the ball which allowed Edogun to nip in and take it. Cole Omoerhiomwan’s presence seemed to distract the attacker who rushed his shot and dragged it wide.

A rasping drive from inside the area by George forced Moody into a brilliant save; the shot-stopper diving to his left and getting a very strong hand to it to push it away.

The tie sparked to life in the 70th minute. A long free kick into the Bray area caused a scramble and Ben O’Riordan to ground under pressure from Darren Craven. Patchell awarded the penalty.

Curran stepped up and drilled it home. Moody charged over to retrieve the ball and ended up in a shoving contest with the Treaty players before reinforcements from Bray arrived. After it concluded; Moody and Omorehiomwan were carded for Wanderers; with Alec Byrne and Christopher cautioned for their part in it too.

Fitzgerald became the eighth home player in Patchell’s book when he complained about a free kick awarded to Treaty moments later.

Bray spent precious little time in Treaty’s box. Harry Groome almost levelled in spite of that with a ferocious drive from 30 yards that Hallahan did well to help on its way over the crossbar.

Enniskerry YC Under-9 players Sam Sheridan, Sean Quigley, Ellie and Joe Moran and Bobby Shortt.

Ian Ryan threw the kitchen sink at it in the form of debutant Daniel Chukwu who replaced the anonymous Callum Thompson with nine minutes remaining.

Almirall picked the lock with five minutes left on the clock as his defence-splitting pass worked out perfectly for Davis, but Hallahan charged out and spread himself well to make the block.

But Bray’s miserable Bank Holiday weekend was compounded late on courtesy of two comoposed Willie Armshaw finishes. Alex Moody was in no rush to retrieve the ball on either of those occasions.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Jack Hudson, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Joe Power, Harry Groome, Guillermo Almirall; Callum Thompson, Chris Lyons, Conor Davis. Subs: Lorcan Fitzgerald for O’Sullivan (H/T); Darren Craven for Power (53); Ben Feeney for Lyons (53); Daniel Chukwu for Thompson (81). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, David Webster, Luka Lovic, Conor Knight, Ben Clarke.

Treaty United: Shane Hallahan; Darren Collins, Ben O’Riordan, Darren Nwankwo, Lee Devitt; Alec Byrne, Colin Conroy; Stephen Christopher, Conor Barry, Success Edogun; Enda Curran. Subs: Dean George for Collins (33); Willian Armshaw for Edogun (62); Colin Kelly for Curran (81). Not used: Joshua Coady, Scott Kirkland, Martin Coughlan.

Referee: Alan Patchell.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.