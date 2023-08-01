Bray Wanderers boss says ‘anything worth going for isn’t going to be easy’ following defeat to Galway United

Athlone and Longford up next at home ahead of visit to Cobh

All’s well that ends well. Bray Wanderers might be out of the play-off spots for the first time in 2023 but Ian Ryan knows that nothing is decided in late July.

They would suffer a 3-0 loss at the hands of Galway United on Friday that means the Seagulls have now mustered just one league success in their last nine attempts.

The defeat at Eamonn Deacy Park was perhaps inevitable against the champions-elect but the Co. Wicklow club performed admirably for the first 44 minutes before a sucker-punch on the stroke of the interval derailed their game plan.

Despite the loss, Ryan knows his side got their tactics spot on initially before eventually succumbing to John Caulfield’s side.

“Even within the first half, it was really pleasing for different reasons”, Ryan reasoned. “The first probably 25 minutes/half an hour, we were really good, and we controlled the game. We had Galway where we wanted them. Then they came into it with their throws, free-kicks and corners and I thought we did well and weathered the storm but then we give a really bad corner away and they caught us on that one.

“I think the timing of the goals was really important. There are moments in the game that got away from us; the one just before half time and the important thing was in the second half to just get back to how we performed in the first half and stay in the game for as long as we could. That goes out the window six/seven minutes into the second half.”

With Wexford FC overcoming Treaty United at the same time, Bray’s south-east rivals leapfrog them into fifth spot. Ryan won’t be losing any sleep over it -nor will he pay too much attention to facts like the aforementioned one win in nine for his side.

“That’s just the nature of football at the minute. It’s a time for everybody to be calm and together and realise that anything worth going for isn’t going to be easy and straightforward. Also, take stock as it’s the first week in the whole year that we’ve been outside the play-offs so we have to take our medicine there. Results lately haven’t gone our way, or the points haven’t gone our way but it’s about coming out fighting – we’ve an important week ahead with the three games.

“I’m not one for stats and that kind of stuff. The stats can be manipulated to whatever narrative that you want to use. We’ve had a lot of draws in there as well. I think it’s about getting points on the board this week – it’s the most important thing against teams that are around us. And then we’ll go into the final series of games. Are we disappointed with how results have gone lately? Yeah, of course. We should have done better, and we need to be better, but we haven’t. If we take stock of the whole year, if we’re going into the final series of games in the play-off spots or a few points behind; you’d take that at the start of the year.”

Bray will host midlands rivals Athlone Town and Longford Town on Friday and Monday respectively before hitting the road to take on Cobh.

One man that won’t be involved is Nadre Butcher. Rumours have been swirling around that the Barbadian has departed the club, but Ryan has denied that, saying that the attacker has travelled back ahead of the next international window to recover from his groin strain at home. Luka Lovic and Joe Power did indeed bid farewell to the Carlisle Grounds though and Ryan confirmed it was to make space for recent incomings.

“We had to try and move the jigsaw a bit to get people in in areas that I felt we needed to be stronger in.

“It was just about balancing the books. They’re two really good lads and we wish them well. They’re good lads and good players but that’s the nature of football.”