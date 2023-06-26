Bray Wanderers boss Ian Ryan says Seagulls should have made it easier for themselves against Kerry

In 2022, Bray Wanderers achieved 27 points after 32 games. In 2023, the Seagulls have eclipsed that total after just 20 matches. But Ian Ryan isn’t one to pat himself on the back.

Friday’s triumph over Kerry FC elevated Ryan’s side to 28 points from 20 outings. That progression might be cause for celebrations in some quarters but not for the head coach, who only cares about the here and the now.

“That’s makes really no odds to us”, Ryan shrugged.

“It’s good that long-term we can see the improvements and strides we’ve made but the most important thing for tonight was probably to start the second series well and win. We deserved to win but we made hard work of it and we could have made it a lot easier for ourselves.”

Whilst the three points is the main thing, Ryan did not want to spend the final minutes of a home tie with the First Division’s basement side clinging on to secure victory.

“It could have been and should have been out of sight early on. We started off really good with a brilliant goal by Darren (Craven) and then Ben (Feeney) had a couple of chances to make it 2-0 and that’s a different game. We gave away a soft goal and we allowed that to affect us for about 20 minutes. We came off it a bit and looked a bit disjointed and sloppy. We’d another wonder goal then to put us ahead and we could have made the second half a lot easier had we been more clinical but we probably needed more control of the game – it was a bit frantic.”

With Ryan – a teacher – now on summer holidays, there are two things on the horizon that now have his focus. The July transfer window and next week’s trip to Treaty United. Will there be incomings at the Carlisle Grounds next month?

“Nothing as of yet but we’re working in the background and will probably look to bring in a couple; maybe two or three”, Ryan explained. “It’s important that we do that but it’s important that we get the right people and players. We want them to come in and strengthen the XI more so than the group.”

Any particular areas?

“No – everywhere really. It’s hard to come by players in the window. People are contracted to clubs and clubs don’t want to lose a player to their rivals. It can be difficult to get players and everybody is probably competing for the one or two that are around but we’ll try to do something.”

His squad may have a few new faces in due course but not so for the venture to Co. Limerick to take on a Treaty side that Bray have defeated and been defeated by this season.

“Another really difficult game – every game is probably similar in the fact that you don’t know what way it will go. For us, we’ve given ourselves a really good platform with the first series and now the second series is when you turn the screw in the business end.

“You need to pick up wins and we’ve started off how we wanted to tonight. We go into a really difficult game but a game we think we can win as well.

“We’ll go there looking to make it two wins on the bounce and when you do that; you’ll see how we jump in the table so we’ll come in tomorrow morning (Saturday) and get ready and hopefully do the business next week”.