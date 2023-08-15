Bray Wanderers boss Ian Ryan relishing ‘free hit’ against Dundalk FC

Some sides might be cowering at the thoughts of Pat Hoban et al being unleashed on a leaky defence but Ryan is welcoming the break from league action as he looks to go one better than last year.

In 2022, his Wexford FC side took Dundalk to extra-time before eventually succumbing to the Lilywhites.

Much of that Wexford FC side could feature for the Seagulls on Friday as they look to spring a surprise but they come into the tie in poor form; managing just two points from jousts with Athlone Town, Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers.

The latter result saw Guillermo Almirall pinch a point at the death with a free-kick and although Ryan was pleased with the result, he knows his side rode their luck at times and would have been batted away earlier in the contest had Wilson Waweru brought his shooting boots.

“In the cold light of day, to bring a point back from Cobh – who are doing well this year – is a good point.

“When you add in the circumstances that we’re two goals behind with 15 to play, it makes it an even better point. But at the same time, I’m disappointed with how we defended and particularly in the first half and the goals that we gave up.

“We didn’t deal with the ‘keeper’s kick-out really.

“It landed on our 18-yard box and we weren’t making first contact with the ball throughout the first half.

“The main thing is the fight and spirit that we showed and that never-say-die attitude to come back and take a really important point.

“That point might be the difference between now and the end of the year.

“That finishes out the third series. We know it wasn’t good enough but the reality is that we’re three points off the play-offs and we have a great cup game to look forward to.”

The play-off spots are incredibly tight.

Despite their current slide, Bray know they can be back in the play-offs in the blink of an eye so Ryan isn’t losing much sleep over their league fortunes as he preps for Dundalk.

“We were the wrong side of it over that weekend.

“In the 91st minute, we’re leading against Athlone and then we’re 2-0 up against Longford but it all goes out the window in both games and that’s the fine balance that we’re on the wrong side of at the minute.

“We need to win games and we’ll do that in the last round.

“It’s a free hit for us. Dundalk will have the heat on them and be expected to win and the reality is that they should win.

“But we’ll go with a plan and as we’ve seen; when we’re up against it and we’ve a good crowd behind us, we come out fighting. We’ll give a good account of ourselves and we believe we can go and do something.

“I played Dundalk with Wexford in this round last year and it went to extra time so it’s not impossible. We’ll do our homework and be ready to go.”