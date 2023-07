“Hopefully we’ve a couple of fresh faces in and we go and do the business”

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Waterford and Bray Wanderers at RSC in Waterford.

Friday could be an important day for Bray Wanderers in the story of their season. They expect to unleash more new signings on a night that could see an extremely favourable shift in the First Division table for the Seagulls.