Brave effort falls short for talented Wicklow Under-12s

Evan Gregan stunner not enough to avoid defeat to Kerry

Wicklow 1

A brave effort from the Wicklow Under-12 side fell short in the SFAI Sheld final against Kerry despite a late Evan Gregan cracker causing something of a nervy finish for the lads from the Kingdom.

The long trip up to Kilkenny didn’t seem to affect the Kerry players as they started to control the game from the opening whistle.

Within five minutes an Nathan Anthony shot had whistled past the Wicklow goal. Inside 10 minutes the same man had the ball in the back of the net only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Kerry’s strike partnership were causing havoc and it eventually reaped rewards when Mason Sheehy Elston latched on to a pass from Kian Cronin and fired home past Dylan O’Neill to give his side the lead midway through the first half.

It was that man Sheehy who broke away again minutes later but with the goal at his mercy, Wicklow’s O’Neill pulled off an excellent save to keep his side in the tie.

After the Sheehy effort, Wicklow started to gain control around the middle through Cian and Rian Ward. This control led to half chances for their side, but they failed to convert any of these efforts.

With the final attack of the half and against the run of play, Sheehy broke through again but his lobbed effort as O’Neill advanced bounced narrowly wide of the target, leaving the minimum between the sides at the break.

Straight from the restart Wicklow pushed forward and after some great work from Tyler McElvaney, he laid the ball to Rian Ward whose strike was magnificently kept out by Ben O’Sullivan.

This threat seemed to awaken the opposition again as the aforementioned Sheehy, who was a constant danger, had the next two chances of the half, but both were well kept out by O’Neill who was coming out on top in this battle.

But it would prove to be third time lucky for Sheehy as he managed to scramble an effort home after the ball pinballed around the Wicklow box.

Kerry were now in complete control of this tie, passing the ball around with ease and it looked like all they had to do was wait till the final whistle.

Wicklow had other ideas because with five minutes to go Alessio Coppola drove down the wing before firing a cross into Coolboy’s Evan Gregan who rattled the back of the net.

With time left on the clock, the boys from the Garden County pushed forward to try and level the tie but, alas, time ran out and Kerry held strong to come out victorious.

Wicklow: 1. Dylan O’ Neill, 2. Sean Byrne, 3. Freddie Kavanagh, 4. Donagh McKerr, 5. Cian Ward, 7. Kevin Yan, 8. Rian Ward, 9. Tyler Kenny, 10. Alessio Coppola. Subs: 11. Robbie Doyle, 14. Evan Gregan, 6. Nadal Kingne, Oskar Dominik, 12. Ciaran Kenny, 15. AJ Long.

Kerry: 1. Ben O’ Sullivan, 2. Sam Moriarty, 3. Iarla O’Donovan, 4. Michael Carmody, 6. Kian Cronin, 7. Rian Foley, 9. Mason Sheehy Elston, 10. Nathan Anthony, 11. Eric Corcoran. Subs: 5. Daniel O’Leary, 8. Eoghan O’Driscoll, 13. Denys Moiseiev, 20. Eanna Leahy.

Referee: Chris Sheridan