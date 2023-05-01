Battling Bray Wanderers beaten by Waterford after damaging red card hurts game plan

Ronan Coughlan double sees Seagulls beaten at the Carlisle

Pat Devlin with his grandchildren Esmay Long, Yianna Devlin and Marco Devlin at the Bray Wanderers v. Waterford clash in the Carlisle Grounds on Friday.

Kyle Byrne, Kian Kennedy and Nathan Byrne with Rocky Junior at the Bray v. Waterford clash in the Carlisle Grounds.

The Ardmore Rovers Under-9s at the Bray v. Waterford clash in the Carlisle Grounds on Friday last.

Molly and Ellie Gaskin enjoying the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash between Bray Wanderers and Waterford at the Carlisle Grounds.

Waterford FC 2

A second-half double from the blistering Ronan Coughlan saw Waterford FC come from behind to take all three points at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday evening.

Bray Wanderers had taken a very early lead through Cole Omorehiomwan and were comfortable against the First Division’s second placed side, but their gameplan unravelled with the 52nd-minute sending off of Max Murphy.

Some fans were still taking their seats when Bray opened the scoring through their unlikely goal machine. Joe Power swung the corner in from the right and it was looping towards the far corner of the net to be expertly glanced home by Omorehiomwan.

Waterford’s Connor Parsons – alongside right-back Tunmise Sobowale – were their two standouts in the first period. Parsons was flying down the left flank in the 11th minute; riding tackle after tackle.

Referee Eoghan O’Shea played two different advantages for the winger, and it very nearly paid dividends as his low was partially cut out by Dane Massey and picked up by Shane Griffin who fired it at Stephen McGuinness.

Bray's Harry Groome is fouled by Waterford's Dean McMenamy.

A few minutes later, Parsons was screeching down the flank again as he tried to keep in Niall O’Keeffe’s overhit pass. He did so, and his first-time low cross was smashed behind – via the outside of the post – by Massey with Coughlan poised for a tap-in.

Chris Lyons wanted a penalty midway through the first period but didn’t quite get what he desired. Guillermo Almirall flicked the ball to Lyons inside the area. He felt a slight shove in his back and went to ground but O’Shea was having none of it and booked the Bray attacker.

Parsons continued to try to spark his side to life as he jinked in off the left flank and let fly from 25 yards, but McGuinness clutched the optimistic effort to his chest without breaking sweat.

On 38 minutes, Max Murphy was booked for a challenge on Dean McMenamy. Fans of Match of the Day know what lies in store when a yellow card is shown or mentioned without context.

Sobowale’s athleticism was proving tough for Bray to handle. On 44 minutes, he twisted and turned before twisting and turning again before eventually tricking his way past two Bray defenders. He drilled low into the box and Couglan met it on the full, but it flew over the crossbar.

On the stroke of half-time, Waterford had a corner. Their two previous efforts had been whipped right in on top of the goal-line and McGuinness had commandingly clawed them away but this time it had slightly more whip and the shot-stopper clawed it onto his own crossbar, but the danger quickly evaporated.

Seven minutes into the second period, the complexion of the contest changed. Waterford defended a Bray attack and Sobowale tried to break out. He looked like he was clipped by Max Murphy and a free was awarded. Moments later, with Bray getting set up to defend the free, O’Shea approached a shell-shocked Murphy and showed him his second yellow card.

It took Waterford just three minutes to press home their numerical advantage. Niall O’Keeffe had the ball in the centre circle and his through-ball found the run of Coughlan beyond the static Bray defence. He netted his eighth goal of the week as he slotted it low past Stephen McGuinness.

Waterford's Dean Larkin closes down Bray's Conor Davis.

Almirall had slotted in at left-back following Murphy’s dismissal. Lorcan Fitzgerald – who was booked during his warm-up – was introduced to shore up the defence on 59 minutes. It can’t be too common to see a substitute entering the fray whilst already cautioned.

Time seemed to be going in slow motion for the 10 men and the Waterford pressure paid off on 79 minutes.

Left-back Ryan Burke seemed to be under control near the corner flag but found the space to fire in a cross and Couglan was almost unmarked as he rose to nod home from point-blank range.

Waterford’s Christopher Conn Clarke was the man sent off for Waterford at the RSC on the day the Seagulls came from 2-0 down to earn a draw so he would have loved a goal to banish that memory.

He certainly had the chances. Parsons’ cross was deflected into his path by Fitzgerald, but Conn Clarke blazed over from 18 yards.

With five minutes left, he was sent through on goal. He had the option to square for Coughlan but decided to take on McGuinness himself and the Bray custodian won that battle.

Parsons also had a chance to seal it for himself. He too got in behind the Bray defence and went to ground after a fair tussle with the back-tracking Omorehiomwan. Despite being grounded, Parsons managed to get a toe to the loose ball, and it rolled narrowly wide.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Jack Hudson, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Max Murphy; Joe Power, Harry Groome, Guillermo Almirall; Darren Craven; Chris Lyons, Conor Davis. Subs: Lorcan Fitzgerald for Davis (59); Luka Lovic for Craven (59); Callum Thompson for Power (72). Not used: Alex Moody, Dave Webster, Conor Knight, Ben Clarke, Daniel Chukwu.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Tunmise Sobowale, Dean Larkin, Giles Ene Malachi Phillips, Ryan Burke; Shane Griffin, Niall O’Keeffe, Barry Crowe Baggley, Connor Parsons; Dean McMenamy; Ronan Coughlan. Subs: Christopher Conn Clarke for Griffin (66); Roland Idowu for McMenamy (66); Eddie Nolan for Larkin (84). Not used: Thomas Oluwa, Harvey Warren, Romeo Akacchukwu, Kilian Cantwell, Thomas Donaghy, Ronald Mansfield.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.