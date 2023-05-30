Avonmore’s Paddy Kennedy is spot on as he fires defending champs back into Wicklow Cup final

Late penalty sets up mouthwatering clash with St. Peter’s

Arklow Town 0

Hundreds gathered at Shamrock Park in Rathnew on a sunny Friday evening, to watch a clash between two of the Premier Division’s best sides. In what was a repeat of last year’s Wicklow Cup final at the same venue, the game and the result went in very similar fashion. Despite some very entertaining football for the crowds to enjoy and some great opportunities for both sides to find the net on a number of occasions, it took an 88th minute spot-kick from Avonmore skipper Paddy Kennedy to separate the two teams. With both sides wary of the threat that the other possessed during the opening stages, the first quarter of an hour was a tight and at times a cagey affair. Just after the 15th minute, the deadlock was almost breached by Avonmore. An inswinging corner from Ollie Matthews was punched clear by Keith Manley in the Arklow Town net, but only as far as Matthews again. The Avonmore wideman crossed this time from a closer angle where he found the on-rushing Ross Williams at the back post. Sadly, for Williams, his effort went off target. Arklow Town’s first effort of the game came just before the half hour mark, when a smart free-kick routine from Shane Walker and Paddy Walker almost caught out Avonmore netminder Danny Morely. Shane Walker looked set to test the goalkeeper from a free-kick on the edge of the box at an acute angle, but instead, the Arklow Town number nine squared the ball across the box to Paddy Walker. Walker’s looping effort looked destined for the far corner, but Morely was equal to his effort despite the strong sun directly in his face. Keith Manley’s Friday evening got busier as time went on and he was called into action on two occasions before the half-time whistle. First to deny Callum Pursey from distance, and then to deny Dean Gahan from inside the area. Despite Avonmore having the better of the chances in the first period, Arklow Town did find joy down their right-hand side with Ciarán Burke and winger Rhys Lacey seeing plenty of the ball in the opening half. Referee Mick Kennedy blew his whistle for half-time with nothing to separate the sides. Keith Manley remained busy in the Arklow Town net during the second half and was called into action yet again to deny Dean Gahan from close range after a fantastic through ball from Jack Manley sent Gahan on his way. Arklow Town opted for a change in tactics during the second half by bringing Joe Ledwith into a second striker role beside Shane Walker. This tactical change from the management team of Sean Tolan and Alan Sunderland did help their side create clearer chances from the start of the half. The change of formation and introduction of Jake Byrne gave the Town an extra dimension out wide, but they struggled with their end product in the final third. Sean Crowley played some defence splitting passes over the Avonmore backline on a number of occasions and when Joe Ledwith gathered one of the balls on the run, it looked like Arklow Town would finally open the scoring. Ledwith’s left footed effort trickled past Morely in the Avonmore net, but he was denied by the post and the game remained scoreless. Minutes later, almost in a carbon copy of his last chance, Lediwth found himself through again. Paddy Walker’s through ball put Ledwith one on one against Morely again, but yet again, the post denied Ledwith. Arklow Town continued to press for a winner in the final ten minutes and after Avonmore gave possession away cheaply inside their box, Joe Ledwith squared the ball into the path of Shane Walker. Walker’s effort was saved well by Morely but only as far as Kevin O’Regan on the edge of the box. Sadly, for Arklow Town’s key conductor in the engine room, he couldn’t keep his effort down and it flashed over the bar. The feeling around the stands was that extra-time could be needed once again to separate these sides, similarly to last year’s final, but that changed with just minutes remaining. A menacing run from the lightning Mark Cullen saw him jink inside and out down the left-hand side before eventually being brought down underneath the challenge of Sean Crowley in the Arklow Town penalty area. The referee pointed to the spot and, with a place in the final of the Wicklow Cup at stake, Paddy Kennedy stood up and fired the ball into the bottom corner, keeping Avonmore’s quest to retain the Wicklow Cup in order. Avonmore: Danny Morely; Ross Williams, Cody Reid, Shane Beevor, Paddy Kennedy; Jack Manley, Callum Pursey, Eugene Dunne; Ollie Matthews, Dean Gahan, Mark Cullen. Arklow Town: Keith Manley; Ciarán Burke, Sean Crowley, Nathan Doyle, Quentin O’Reilly; Paddy Walker, Kevin O’Regan, Conor Breslin; Rhys Lacey, Shane Walker, Joe Ledwith. Subs: Jake Byrne for Conor Breslin (62), Mark Fitzgerald for Rhys Lacey (84). Referee: Mick Kennedy.