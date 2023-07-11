Avonmore triumph over Wicklow Rovers in WDFL Youths final

Goals from Kavanagh and Cullen secure sweet win

Wicklow Rovers 1

Avonmore are Wicklow Youths Cup champions after a tense 2-1 win over Wicklow Rovers in the final on Saturday. They defended well throughout the game and came out on top to lift the trophy in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd at Shamrock Park.

It was Rovers who had the first real chance of the cup final. Dillon Vickers sent a free-kick into the penalty area from deep inside his own half. Lorcan Sinnott got his head to it, but it went straight into the gloves of Kyle Kenny in goal.

Avonmore’s response to that early chance was swift, and they got their noses in front just nine minutes into the game.

Sonny McHale crossed into the box from the left wing. Goalkeeper Charlie Czwalina went up to catch the ball but spilled it to the feet of Zephen Kavanagh. The forward made no mistake, putting the ball into an empty net to give his team the advantage.

Wicklow had a good chance to equalise nine minutes later. Keelan Darcy passed inside to Evan Conyard from out wide. The midfielder tried his luck, but the shot went wide of the far post.

Two minutes later, Rovers had another chance. Cormac Waldron put a cross into the mixer. Darcy got his head to it, but the shot lacked power and Kenny made a comfortable save to keep his team in the driving seat.

Jack Macklin was next to attempt an equaliser, this one from a long way out just a few minutes later. The defender had possession of the ball just inside the opposing half. He tried his luck, and the shot was not far off the target, sailing narrowly over the bar.

The chances kept on coming for Wicklow. Twenty-six minutes in, Conyard took a short corner to Macklin, who in turn put the ball into the box. Ben Doyle was waiting at the back post, and he made good connection with the ball, but Kenny did well to keep it out.

Avonmore had their first real chance since going in front in the 35th minute. McHale crossed into the box. The ball deflected off a defender to Kian Fluskey at the edge of the box. The midfielder drove his shot low, but it was blocked by his own teammate.

With just four minutes left in the first half, Rovers had another chance. Doyle played a long ball over the top which Sinnott latched onto. He took the shot from a tough position, putting it harmlessly over the bar.

One minute later, another long ball was played over the backline to Sinnott. He lobbed the goalkeeper on the half-volley, but the ball would not drop and ended up just clearing the crossbar. For all his side’s dominance in the first half, they could not find the all-important goal, and Avonmore went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

It was Avonmore who were quickest out of the blocks after the break. Mark O’Reilly attempted a free kick from a dangerous position. He drilled the ball under the wall, but Czwalina did well to get down and save it.

From the resulting corner, McHale whipped the ball into the box. It fell to the feet of Oisín Allen, who put it narrowly over the bar.

But it was not to be long before the early second-half pressure would pay off. Gavin Cullen took a free kick from the edge of the area. He struck the ball with venom, and it curled straight into the top left corner of the net. Avonmore appeared to have one hand on the cup now.

With just under half an hour left in the final, Wicklow had another chance of their own. Darcy crossed the ball in. Sinnott tried his luck on the volley from close range, but the ball went over the bar.

Avonmore got forward a minute later. Needing to make a defensive intervention, Darcy made the tackle, but it spilled to another Avonmore player in Seán O’Toole, who shot well wide of the far post.

To their credit, Rovers kept pushing hard to get back into the tie. Sinnott went on an excellent solo run down the middle of the pitch. He shot from just outside the box, but it was just too close to Kenny, who was able to save it and hold on.

With 20 minutes left, Wicklow were by now running out of time to get themselves back in it. Sinnott shot at the far post from a free kick, but Kenny made an incredible save to keep the opposition at arm’s length.

The two-goal lead would not last long, though. From the corner kick, Conyard crossed it in to Sinnott.

The midfielder headed home to reduce the deficit to one and give his team renewed hope that they could still force extra-time, and their large support were getting louder in attempt to inspire their team.

Sinnott tried another free with 10 minutes to go. He struck the ball well, but Kenny was able to tip it over the bar. He had another free in injury-time, but this time it went well over the crossbar.

With just seconds left in the game, Tadgh Lord nearly levelled it. He spun past a defender to get the ball onto his right foot, but the angle was difficult, and he could not steer the ball past Kenny, who made a simple save to ensure that his team came out on top.

“We played very well,” said Avonmore manager Jordon Chandler after the match. “I thought we were very solid at the back. The midfield was a bit out of shape sometimes, but we definitely put the work in, and we came out on top, thank God. I’m proud of them.”

The result came as something of a surprise as Avonmore had lost 2-0 to Wicklow during the league campaign and finished three places behind the Youths League champions in the final table.

But, on this occasion, it was Avonmore who would come out on top to stop Rovers from achieving the double and win the cup for themselves.

Avonmore: 1. Kyle Kenny, 2. Lee Kenny, 3. Oscar Dowling, 4. Caleb Fox, 5. Paddy Harper, 6. Gavin Cullen, 8. Kian Fluskey, 9. Zephen Kavanagh, 10. Mark O’Reilly, 11. Sonny McHale, 12. Ethan Tormey. Subs: 13. Oisín Allen, 14. Conor Hayes, 15. Jason Nwobo, 16. Joe Jacob, 17. Caden Kinsella, 18. Cormac Moore, 19. Joe McDonnell.

Manager: Jordon Chandler

Wicklow Rovers A: 1. Charlie Czwalina, 2. Ben Doyle, 3. Dillon Vickers, 4. Jack Macklin, 5. George O’Neill, 6. Keelan Darcy, 7. Alex Earls, 8. Evan Conyard, 9. Lorcan Sinnott, 10. Cormac Waldron, 11. Tadhg Lord. Subs: 12. Seán O’Toole, 13. Lee Brown.

Manager: Trevor Conyard