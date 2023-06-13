Avonmore manager hails the character of his side ahead of Wicklow Cup showdown with St. Peter’s

“To get to the final is a serious achievement this year. But that’s a credit to the young lads who had stood up. They’ve earned their place in the final,”

The Avonmore team who won the Wicklow Cup last year after defeating Arklow Town in the final in Rathnew.

Brendan Lawrence Wicklow People Today at 16:45