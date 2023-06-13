Avonmore manager hails the character of his side ahead of Wicklow Cup showdown with St. Peter’s
“To get to the final is a serious achievement this year. But that’s a credit to the young lads who had stood up. They’ve earned their place in the final,”
Brendan LawrenceWicklow People
Losing a key group of players and surviving in the Premier Division and still reaching the Wicklow Cup final surely screams purely positive things about the character and courage of the Avonmore side who will take to the field at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday at 3pm to defend their Wicklow Cuy title against a St. Peter’s side who are in flying form.