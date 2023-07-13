Aughrim’s Tom Murphy signs for Newry City

Talented goalkeeper excited for the season ahead

Aughrim’s Tom Murphy has a new club after the talented goalkeeper was revealed to have signed with NIFL Premier side Newry City FC this week.

The Co. Wicklow netminder moves to the Showgrounds from the Crusaders and is delighted with the move.

“I’m delighted to sign for the club,” Tom told the Newry City website.

“From the first minute speaking to Gary (Boyle), it was something that excited me and when he explained what he wanted to do this season it was something I wanted to be a part of.

“We have a brilliant group of players and the lads have been very welcoming since I came in. We’ve been laying down the foundations in pre-season to be prepared to hit the ground running come the first game of the season.

I’m looking forward to seeing what this season holds and getting out playing in front of all the fans at The Showgrounds,” he added.

Tom Murphy has enjoyed spells with Wexford FC and UCD since his return from Everton where he spent two years as a teenager.

Newry manager Gary Boyle said that the Aughrim mative is a “fantastic signing”.

“Tom is another fantastic signing,” said Boyle. “He is young, extremely talented and feels he has a point to prove. He has bought in to how we are trying to progress as a club.

It is every manager’s dream to have competition in every area and we now have that in abundance in our GK division. We are very happy to welcome him to the club.”

Tom Murphy is also very busy with his TM1 Performance fitness and coaching business, and he can be found on social media at TM1 Performance.

Newry City will hope that Tom’s arrival at the club will help them engineer a more successful season to come. Last year they finished third from bottom, suffering 26 defeats and winning just nine games, while Larne clinched the title at the other end with Linfield in second spot.

They did reach the BetMcLean Cup quarter-final only to lose out 3-2 to Cliftonville.

Newry City get the new Sports Direct NIFL Premier season underway with a home joust against Loughgall on August 5.