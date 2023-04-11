Ashford Rovers lose out after battle with Portlaoise

Under-16 side bow out of SFAI Subway South Leinster competition

Wicklow Rovers 0

Ashford Rovers’ Under-16 team faced a tough battle away against Portlaoise for a place in the SFAI Subway South Leinster final recently.

The game was very evenly poised at 0-0 at half-time but, unfortunately for Rovers, Portlaoise managed to break the deadlock with a stunning goal 15 minutes into the second half. There was little the Rovers goalkeeper Craig Armstrong could do to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net.

Despite the setback, Ashford continued to fight and push forward. The management team made a tactical move and pushed Dani Salazar from the center of defense to up front, where he had a golden opportunity to equalise, but his shot hit the outside of the post. As the game entered injury time, Portlaoise was awarded a penalty which they converted, and ultimately advanced to the final.

Despite Rovers not progressing to the final, credit must go to Jason Ashley and Dani Salazar who were solid in the Rovers defense, and Craig Armstrong displayed his usual brilliance in goal.

Although Ashford didn’t make it to the final, the effort and determination shown by the young side cannot be faulted.

Ashford Rovers: 1. Craig Armstrong, 2. Jason Ashley, 3. Colin Ashley, 4. Daniel Daly, 5. Danni Salazar, 6. Fintan Conyard, 7. Evan O’Connor, 8. Callum Rooney, 9. William Smith, 10. Rocco Goodship, 11. Josh Cleary Byrne, 12. Jack Conyard, 13. Luke Fitzpatrick, 14. Nathan Drumgoole.