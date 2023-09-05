Ashford get off to a flyer as Brian Cornyn makes Glencormac pay the penalty in opener

Pair of penalties does the trick in Ryder’s Field

Ashford Rovers, who came out on top against Glencormac.

Ashford Rovers 2

ASHFORD ROVERS got their Premier Division season off to a perfect start after a brace of Brian Cornyn penalties saw them beat Glencormac United on the opening day on Sunday afternoon.

2023/24 represented a new beginning for both teams amid a high player turnover.

Both sides boasted a number of call-ups from their respective youth sides, while they were both lacking a number of more experienced stalwarts.

The new look nature of both teams led to a nip-and-tuck closely fought encounter between both as they felt their way into the game and the season as a whole.

The first goal would not arrive until the 44th minute, when James Pitts conceded an ill-timed penalty. Brian Cornyn stepped up to the spot to test his wits against Craig Williams and passed that test with flying colours, easily converting the spot-kick.

Glencormac responded well in the second half and equalised on 60 minutes. Luke O’Callaghan got on the end of a great through ball from Michael Prendergast and calmly slotted it beyond Cathal Moody to bring the two sides level.

The home side thought that they had the game won with just a couple of minutes left to play when a Stephen Kirwan sent an inviting cross into the box. At the back post was Kieran Griffin, but unfortunately for the Glens, he was unable to get on the end of the delivery and score what would have surely been the winning goal.

This was made all the worse when, in injury time, Glencormac substitute Adam Bushe was adjudged to have committed a foul in the penalty area by referee Ruben Collins. Once again, Brian Cornyn stepped up to take and slotted the spot-kick home to give Rovers the opening day three points.

While Ashford Rovers have the weekend off, Glencormac will have a chance to bounce back right away on Friday night.

However, standing in their way will be none other than reigning quadruple champions St. Peter’s, who welcome their rivals to Fassaroe at 7.30 p.m.

St. Peter’s got the defence of their league title under way with a victory, beating St. Anthony’s 2-0 away from home on Sunday.

Glencormac United: Craig Williams, Sam Langan, Sam Condon, James Pitt, Rob O’Connell, Ryan Nolan, Kevin Bushe, Michael Prendergast, Luke O’Callaghan, Colm Nolan, Peter Duffy. Subs: Kieran Griffin, Stephen Kirwan, Stephen Kearney, Adam Bushe.

Ashford Rovers: Cathal Moody, Brian O’Sullivan, Gary McNabb, Colin Cassidy, Wes Dempsey, Kian Murphy, Jack Byrne, Brian Cornyn, Adam Daly, Matt Nolan. Subs: Ryan Beale, Cian Ryan.

Referee: Ruben Collins