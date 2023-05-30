Ashbourne United too hot for Wicklow Rovers in Lanigan Cup final

Three second-half goals puts Whitegates side to the sword

Wicklow Rovers 1

It was heartbreak for Wicklow Rovers in the final of the David and Paddy Lanigan Cup final against Ashbourne United at Bluebell FC’s grounds in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Despite going a goal up after 30 minutes through a wicked strike from the lively Davy O’Sullivan, their Co. Meath opponents always seemed to have something extra about them and the pressure told in the second half when they fired three past the quality Arthur Delahunt in the Wicklow Rovers goal.

The lovely grounds are Bluebell FC grounds are tucked away yards from the thundering traffic on the N7 and M50 and across the road from the Red Cow Hotel, but once you navigate your way up the narrow drive past the tyre shop you discover a little gem of a soccer pitch and very capable clubhouse.

Having faced off against each other on two occasions in the LSL Major Saturday 1B league, all expectations were for a tight game with the potential for goals on either side given that both had shared 15 goals in the earlier fixtures with Ashbourne coming out on the right side of 3-5 and 4-3 results at Whitegates and Archerstown Astro.

Wicklow Rovers welcomed back Tommy Kelly for this game, and he lined up in the heart of the defence alongside his Rathnew GAA rival Jamie Snell with a very real chance that both will be lining up against each other at some stage in the approaching Senior football championship.

The Whitegates side looked reasonably balanced with pace and power out wide and the lethal looking Davy O’Sullivan leading the attack.

The Ashbourne threat was real from the start, with Christopher Doran pulling all the strings in the middle of the field and chances for the Co. Wicklow men were few and far between in the early stages.

The very impressive Ciaran McGettigan had the first half chance with about 12 on the clock but he headed wide from an Adam Cox cross.

Tommy Kelly, Jamie Snell, Jim Foley and Ian Brannigan were kept busy defending from long seeking Ashbourne balls and threatening set pieces.

The first real chance of any import arrived for the Ashbourne side, but Arthur Delahunt gathered well from Pierce O’Boyle with 27 on the clock.

Adam Cox picked up a yellow around this time and that may have influenced the Wickow Rovers decision to take him off and send JT Moorehouse into the fray.

Before that change, the small travelling support were jumping for joy when Davy O’Sullivan showed a serious touch of class to control the ball, swivel and lash home past Joey Watson in the Ashbourne goal.

Good work from Delahunt and Tommy Kelly kept a number of Ashbourne attacks at bay while a shot from Ashbourne’s Dillon O’Brien was deemed to have flown over Delahunt’s hear and the crossbar without help from the Wicklow Rovers goalkeeper while a sarcastic roar of “good save, Keeper” from the Ashbourne sideline suggested they felt that the netminder had got a vital touch.

Ciaran McGettigan headed wide from a Peter Finnegan cross, and the same result arrived moments later under a long Tommy Kelly ball.

There were calls for a penalty after a foul on the nippy McGettigan, but referee Leszek Adamzak was having none of it.

The Ashbourne pressure was immediate and effective on the restart, Dean Moran and Dillon O’Brien coming close while Arthur Delahunt had to be alert to keep Christopher Doran’s effort out with 17 gone.

The equaliser arrived after 19, fired home by Eamonn Tworey from a Sean Moran corner, and it was fully deserved to be fair.

Wicklow were battling hard but were coughing up too much possession, Ciaran McGettigan going wide with a rare chance after 29.

The lad came after 30 of the second half, substitute Cian McDonald heading home from a Matthew Devine cross with McDonald picking up a yellow for his over-zealous celebration.

Try as they might, Wicklow Rovers were finding no joy in the Ashbourne half of the field, and the killer blow was landed late on when McDonald fired home on the counter to seal the deal and send Wicklow Rovers out into the frantic traffic emptyhanded.

Wicklow Rovers: 1. Arthur Delahunt, 2. Jim Foley, 4. Jamie Snell, 5. Tommy Kelly, 3. Ian Brannigan, 6. Peter Finnegan, 7. Adam Cox, 8. Tom Smullen, 11. Ciaran McGettigan, 9. Sam Brown, 10. Davy O’Sullivan. Subs: JT Moorehouse for A Cox, Nathan Sullivan for S Brown, Fundi Milo for P Finnegan.

Ashbourne United: 1. Joey Watson, 2. Matthew Gaughran, 4. Conor O’Dwyer, 5. Eamonn Tworey, 3. Pierce O’Boyle, 6. Christopher Doran, 7. Dillon O’Brien, 8. Brian Snowe, 11. James Redden, 9. Ryan Malone, 10. Dean Moran. Subs: Matthew Devine for J Redden, Cian Mcdonald for R Malone, Tadhg Browne for D Moran,

Referee: Leszek Adamzak