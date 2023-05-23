Arklow United rise to the WDFL Premier Division

Clare’s ambitious side claim WDFL Division 1 crown

Arklow United 4

ARKLOW UNITED were crowned Division 1 league champions after a clinical Adam Rochford hat-trick inspired a historic 4-2 win over Ashford Rovers. The title-chasers were rampant early doors, racing into a 2-0 lead in the first half, extending that to 4-0 in the second half. Ashford Rovers came back strong to score two goals to add a degree of intrigue, but it was too little too late. Knowing a win was all they needed to clinch the league title, Arklow went about making that a reality straight away. Sean Clare forced Fionn Doyle into a save inside five minutes and then, with 19 minutes on the clock, they got their noses in front through a fine Adam Rochford finish from the edge of the area. Rochford doubled their lead seven minutes later to send them into the break in a strong position at 2-0. A Conor Dodd penalty on 60 minutes made it 3-0 before Rochford put the game beyond doubt with his third of the day to make it 4-0. Rovers did manage to add gloss to proceedings thanks to goals from Jordy Younger and Rory Hannon, but it was much too little, too late to spoil United’s title party. One final whistle later and United had fulfilled their ambitions of being crowned 2022/23 Wicklow League Division 1 champions “It got a bit nervy alright, to be honest,” said team manager Peter Clare. “We had to win eight games after Christmas in a row to win the league because we knew St. Anthony’s weren’t going away. “It was more relief than anything else, to be honest. If you look at the league table, we had Roundwood, we had Ashford, which looking at the league table, you would have technically thought would be handy games, but in fairness to Ashford, they are a very young side. “They have purposefully put them together as a youth them a few years ago. They are no pushovers, like. “We knew the last game would be tough, but our big players turned up on the day. Adam Rochford got the hat-trick. Really stood up to the mark.” Now that they have that league title in the bag, Clare is hopeful that Arklow can push on and make an impact in the Premier Division in 2023/24, the tier in which he wholeheartedly believes they belong. “Arklow United have been playing second fiddle for a long time, sort of seen as a smaller club,” he said. “With the facilities, the trainers, and the squad that we have, the club really needs to be in the Premier. We were promoted a few times but ended up going back down. “Arklow United want to be in the Premier. We need to set a higher standard and hopefully we can push on. “We have a huge schoolboy section which is getting bigger and bigger and hopefully we can keep pushing on.” Ashford Rovers: Fionn Doyle, Keevan Doyle, Aaron Killock, David Buttler, Luke Messit, Luke Fitzpatrick, Tomas Kennedy, Sam Greene, Jordy Younger, Ben Kelly, Rory Hannon, Fionn Higgins, Kael Drummond Arklow United: Stephen Doyle, Naoise Treacy, Dillion Mordaunt, Shane Connolly, Paul Lalor, Conor Dodd, Zack Kilbride, Cian Li, Adam Rochford, Sean Clare, Matt Dempsey, Mark Nolan, Stephen Kavanagh, Keith Crosbie, Jordan Kinch, Conor Blaney, Adam Walker.