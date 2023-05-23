Arklow United edge out Shamrock Celtic in nine-goal thriller

WDFL round-up

Arklow United ‘A’ booked their place in the final of the Charlie Bishop Cup with a thrilling 5-4 win over Shamrock Celtic on Friday evening.

The recently crowned Division 1 champions began the game brightly, with early goals from Adam Rochford and Zach Kilbride giving them an 2-0 advantage inside twelve minutes.

Shane Connolly made it 3-0 late in the half, but Shamrock Celtic gave themselves hope when Gary Dempsey coolly converted a penalty before the break.

Amazingly, Celtic were back on level terms within five minutes of the restart, thanks to a Jensen O’Connor Cox double.

Arklow responded well to letting a three-goal lead slip and Adam Rochford grabbed his second to edge them in front again and Stephen Kavanagh then made it 5-3.

Dean Noble pulled a goal back for Shamrock Celtic late on, but they didn’t have time to force another equalizer.

St. Peter’s joined Arklow United in the final with a 4-0 win over Avonmore on Sunday.

Thomas Scott Cup

Arklow Celtic will meet St. Anthony’s in the final of the Thomas Scott Cup after a 2-0 win over Carnew ‘A’ at the Back Alley on Monday evening. Lee Doyle scored both goals for the visitors.

Charlie Byrne Cup

Rathnew marched on to the final of the Charlie Byrne Cup after a hard-fought victory over local rivals Glenealy in their last four clash on Sunday.

John Healy fired Glenealy ahead from the penalty spot, but Tom Quinn got on the end of an inviting John Lester free-kick to head the villagers level.

Glenealy took the lead for a second time, but again the Rathnew response was good, and Gary Byrne levelled matters before the interval, and John Keogh grabbed the winner in the second-half.

Youths Cup

Wicklow Rovers ‘A’ progressed to the final of the Youths Cup with a 4-1 win over Arklow Town at Whitegates on Saturday.

The hosts held a 4-0 advantage at the break, with Tadgh Lord and Lorcan Sinnott both netting doubles, and although Town pulled one back after the interval Rovers eased through.

Kian Fluskey (two), Caden Kinsella, Conor Hayes and Mark O’Reilly scored for Avonmore in their 5-2 triumph over Shillelagh United A, with Jamie Purcell and Ryan Mulligan replying.