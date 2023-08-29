Arklow Town too good for St. Peter’s in Tommy Heffernan Shield final

Super start to the season for Travers Insurances Park men

Arklow Town's Jordan O'Neill keeps his eye on the ball as Darren McAteer comes up behind for St. Peter's.

The Arklow Town team who defeated St. Peter’s to claimn the Tommy Heffernan Shield crown at Finn Park last weekend.

St. Peter’s 0

Finn Park played host to the curtain raiser in the Wicklow League on Friday night last as Arklow Town comfortably beat last season’s quadruple champions in the Tommy Heffernan Charity Shield decider.

Town may have expected a difficult game after the success of St Peter’s last season, but they began the game on the front foot. An early chance for Shane Walker came in the fifth minute when a run down the left wing from Calem Devereux was followed up by a low, drilled ball into the box.

Walker struck it first time, but Niall Vaughan got down well to grab hold of the strike.

The defening Premier Division and Wicklow Cup champions asked some questions of their own in the opening stages of the first half.

Their best chance came in the 11th minute when winger Louie O’Neill did well down the right-hand side before cutting into the box and getting a shot off.

O’Neill’s shot was saved by Keith Manley in the Arklow goal, but he could only parry the strike onto the post, the ball was then quickly cleared out of danger by centre-back Dave Kealy.

St. Peter’s defender Darren McAtteer was cautioned by referee Mick Kennedy when he held back Calem Devereux who had beat the defender for pace. Devereux struck the resulting free-kick low and hard toward the centre of goal but again Niall Vaughan was positioned well to make the save.

Ten minutes before half-time Arklow Town broke the deadlock. A great run down the left side by Devereux and a ball across the box was headed into the back of the net by Walker. A brilliant counter-attacking move by Town to open the scoring.

St. Peter’s should have grabbed one back on the stroke of half-time when a ball across the box came to midfielder Simon Doyle, but he swiped at the ball and somehow managed to rattle the crossbar from five yards out. A chance that Peter’s would go on to regret missing.

After the break Arklow were threatening the St. Peter’s goal once again. A tricky run into the box by Kyle Nolan proved difficult to stop for the opposing defence as Nolan’s quick feet gave him a chance to get a shot off from close range.

His effort was blocked by a Peter’s defender, but the block almost resulted in an own goal as Vaughan had to scramble across his goal line to tip the ball around the post.

Ten minutes later Town found the back of the net again, this time with Devereux getting on the score sheet. A great run down the left side by full-back Rhys Lacey was followed up by a cross into the box which was finished off by a tidy finish by Devereux at the back post. A comfortable lead from the Arklow side who dominated possession in the early stages of the first half.

Shane Walker finalised the result for his side on the hour mark when he reacted quickest in the penalty area to fire home a rebounded shot to put Town 3-0 up with very little hope of a late comeback from St. Peter’s.

Things went from bad to worse for the Fassaroe side when they had their midfielder Killian O’Carroll sent off for a second yellow. A first-half foul on Shane Walker and a late challenge on Joe McGeary in the second half gave the referee no option but to send him for an early shower.

With Peter’s down to ten and Arklow Town three goals ahead, the remainder of the game was a formality and the Arklow side held firm to get their first competitive win of the season under the new management of John Cushe and Alan Sunderland.

A disappointing start to the season for the all-round winners last season but Arklow Town will take massive confidence in beating their rivals of the last league campaign so convincingly.

Arklow Town: 1. Keith Manley, 2. Rhys Lacey, 3. Jordan O’Neill, 4. Dave Kealy, 5. Nathan Doyle, 6. Kevin O’Regan, 7. Liam Moore, 8. Kyle Nolan, 20. Calem Devereux, 10. Shane Walker, 11. Ryan Kenny, 12. Thomas Lynch, 13. Joe McGeary, 14. Chris Furlong, 15. Jack Darcy.

St Peter’s: 1. Niall Vaughan, 2. Darren McAtteer, 3. Ryan Greene, 4. Dean Fletcher, 5. Dan McCabe, 6. Simon Doyle, 7. Shane Doyle, 8. Killian O’Carroll, 9. Owen Dunne, 10. Chad Ryan, 11. Louie O’Neill, 12. Kieth O’Connor, 15. Jake Kane, 16. Alex Griffin.

Referee: M. Kennedy