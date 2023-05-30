Arklow Town see off Blessington in thrilling Dick Lynch Cup final

Late surge enough for Town at the AUL Complex

The Blessington FC Under-17 team who lost out to Arklow Town in the DDSL Dick Lynch Cup final.

The Arklow Town FC side who defeated Blessington FC in the DDSL Dick Lynch Cup final in Dublin last weekend.

Blessington FC U17s 2

Arklow Town were crowned Dick Lynch Cup champions after defeating Blessington in a five-star performance at the AUL Sports Complex last weekend.

With two of Wicklow’s strongest outfits at Under-17 level going head-to-head, it was always going to be a competitive clash.

The two sides entered the game after a hard and long season, knowing that a win would cap off a fantastic season and secure cup glory.

Arklow Town went into the game without one of their key players Kyle Mills, but it’s safe to say that his teammates did him proud in the final.

Arklow Town started the game well and after 10 minutes took the lead when Tiernan Gahan finished a lovely move to put Arklow one up. The lead didn’t last long, and Blessington equalised when David Johnson scored a cracker of a goal from a shot just outside the box.

The game settled down and both sides created chances but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

The sides went into the break with very little to separate them with a goal apiece.

Arklow Town had the perfect start to the second half when the impressive Paul Moore put them back in front with a well taken goal.

Blessington came back and, after some lovely football, were back on level terms through Leon Templin. The West Wicklow outfit pressed for the winner, but they hit the crossbar with a fine header.

The game was heading for the final 15 minutes when Arklow got a free-kick just inside the Blessington half.

A superbly hit free-kick from Patrick Shaw came off the underside of the crossbar and was helped in by Tiernan Gahan to restore the Town’s advantage heading into the final quarter of an hour.

Blessington pressed hard for an equaliser and as the game opened up Arklow Town hit them on the break with a great run from Sean O’Neill to make it 4-2.

Not long after tip-off Arklow hit Blessington on the break once again with Sean O’Neill providing the finish to seal the win for the Lamberton outfit.

Arklow Town: Denis O’Reilly; Dylan Lynch, Harry McDonald, Luke McGrath, Patrick Shaw; Joe Kindlon, Eabhan Kinch, Shane Monaghan, Darragh Kennedy; Sean O’Neill, Tiernan Gahan; Jack Mullen, Ladislav Benkoova, Paul Moore, Liam Burke, Adam O’Leary, Fenn Wolohan.

Blessington FC: James Phibbs; Jack Fitzpatrick, Cormac O’Neill, Conor Mulvey, John Macken, David Johnson, Peter Healy, Robert Gunther Grassick, Adam Neilan, Eoin Kearney, Kyle Byrne, Liam Cleary, Leon Templin, Cian Quinn.