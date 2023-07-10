Another draw for Bray Wanderers as Ryan’s men held by Finn Harps

Ninth stalemate in 22 games after tame affair in Donegal

Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness played a key role in helping the Seagulls to a share of the spoils in Ballybofey last weekend.

Another two points were dropped as Bray Wanderers drew their ninth league game in 22 matches in 2023.

It was against a much improved, new-look Finn Harps side but it means that Ian Ryan’s men have managed just two victories in their last eight attempts – both of those coming against Kerry FC.

Both sides had chances. The crossbar would deny them both in the second half, but a stalemate was the fairest outcome on a tame evening in Co. Donegal.

It was a first clean sheet for the Seagulls since May 19, and they still have a three-point cushion over the sixth placed side in the First Division.

From the draw against Treaty, Ryan made three changes. New signing Nadre Butcher made his league bow, with Jack Hudson and Harry Groom also entering the fray.

Bray have made a habit in recent weeks of bagging an early goal and they almost carried on that feat after three minutes in Ballybofey. Conor Crowley whipped in a corner from the right, Ben Feeney peeled back to meet it with a free header but Harps skipper – the man on the post – nodded off the line.

Max Murphy showed at the RSC that he is capable of the spectacular. The ball bounced up nicely in front of him on the right flank and he caught it with a firm half-volley. His cross/shot had Tim-Oliver Hiemer scrambling but the home custodian managed to tip it over the crossbar.

In the Bray goal, Stephen McGuinness was once again preferred to Alex Moody. And he proved his worth in the Ulster county. On 20 minutes, Sean O’Donnell got in behind the Bray defence and only had the shot-stopper to beat. McGuinness narrowed the angle and stood tall; making the block to thwart the attacker.

On Bray’s last visit to Harps, the home side netted a stunning free kick. Darren Craven may have hoped to emulate that as he stood over a dead ball 25 yards out, but his low-driven effort skidded along the turf and into Hiermer’s arms.

There were seven debutants in the starting XI for the home side and one of them almost made an instant impact. Flood delivered a flag kick from the right and Matthew Mackinson rose highest, but his header went harmlessly over.

A corner at the other end created the next opportunity. Crowley once again provided the delivery. Feeney looked to force it home, but Hiermer appeared to scramble it behind, but referee Robert Dowling awarded a goal kick despite Feeney’s protests.

Ryan Flood was sporting the armband for Dave Rogers’ side and tried to lead by example on 51 minutes with a driving run forward. He unleashed a venomous shot that McGuinness did superbly to nudge onto the crossbar.

Defending at corners continued to threaten to be the home side’s undoing. The latest in-swinger from Crowley saw Jack Hudson – on his 50th appearance for the club – crack off a shot that Hiemer deflected onto the crossbar.

Hometown hero BJ Banda made his second debut for the club in the 57th minute. Four minutes later, he seized on a loose pass and broke through on goal. But he could not beat McGuinness who once again won the one-on-one battle of wits.

Harps still hadn’t heeded their warnings by the 63rd minute when another corner caused problems. It was Bray newbie Nadre Butcher’s turn to have a go; but his snapshot flew wide of the far post.

A wicked, low cross from Banda on the left wing flashed across goal next and his strike partner, Patrick Ferry, was inches from reaching it. Had his toes made contact with the ball, it was surely 1-0.

Ian Ryan used just two substitutes; introducing Callum Thompson (70 minutes) and Ger Shortt (84 minutes). Perhaps the Bray head coach was confident his team had a firm grip on the tie but with the pace of that duo, there was always a chance of a counter-attack yielding a winner.

Bray will be back in Donegal shortly for an FAI Cup tie with Cockhill Celtic but before that, they entertain Wexford FC on 14/07 as they look to return to winning ways once again.

Finn Harps: Tim-Oliver Hiemer; Semi Scott Wara, Daithi McCallion, Matthew Makinson; Jamie Watson, Max Hutchinson, Ryan Flood, Daniel Stokoe, Stephen Doherty; Sean O’Donnell, Patrick Ferry. Subs: BJ Banda for O’Donnell (57); Noe Baba for Stokoe (74); Aaron McLaughlin for Ferry (86); Caoimhin Porter for Hutchinson (86). Not used: Oisin Cooney, Keith Cowan, Kevin Jordan, Shane McMonagle, Damian Duffy.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Max Murphy, Jack Hudson, Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Harry Groome, Darren Craven; Nadre Butcher; Chris Lyons, Ben Feeney. Subs: Callum Thompson for Lyons (70); Ger Shortt for Groome (84). Not used: Alex Moody, Luka Lovic, Conor Knight, Guillermo Almirall, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Joe Power, Zach Donohue.

Referee: Robert Dowling.

Venue: Ballybofey, Donegal.